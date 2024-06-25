Pests starting to damage crops

Reports of slugs and moths damaging crops in isolated areas across WA have been outlined in the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD)'s recent PestFacts newsletter.
David Stead of Anasazi Agronomy, said the culprit is likely to be the invasive field slug, causing damage to canola crops in east Beverley following recent rain.
Garren Knell of ConsultAg said there was extensive damage to both canola and barley at West Dale, on paddocks which have had repeated baiting, with dead slugs spotted in the furrows.
James Bee, from Elders, said ryegrass and clover-based pastures were being eaten by black keeled slugs in Manypeaks.
The DPIRD report stated other slug species may be present in a paddock, but may not be crop pests, and recommended visiting the DPIRD website for more information on identifying slugs and snails for broadacre crops.
DPIRD research scientist Andrew Phillips has reported native budworm moths in the Geraldton Port area.
Following two weeks of trapping, Mr Phillips concluded the moths have likely commenced egg laying in crops.
"This is concerning because several years ago, early native budworm flights resulted in caterpillars causing quite severe damage to young crops, in some cases stripping leaves from the plants," the report said.
The moths have been largely reported in Carnamah (122 moths trapped over two weeks) and in Nangetty (42 moths), but there have also been moths captured in Moonyoonooka, Nabawa East and West Casuarinas.
At the trapping site, there were no sightings of budworm caterpillars, however there were high numbers of chrysodeixis looper caterpillars of varying sizes, which were present and causing damage to a canola crop at Mullewa.
"Although these looper caterpillars can be found in canola crops, they usually only occur at low subeconomic densities, so it is somewhat unusual to find them at levels requiring control action," the report said.
Despite there being no reports of budworm caterpillar activity, farmers are encouraged to regularly check lupin, canola and pulse crops for the caterpillars over the coming weeks.
Budworm moths lay white spherical eggs of about 0.5 millimetres near the top of the plant, and hatch after about seven days.
The report said small caterpillars cause minor leaf damage and often go unnoticed, but as they become larger, they can cause severe damage.
Commencing at the end of July and start of August, DPIRD staff and volunteer agronomists will undertake weekly pheromone trapping for native budworm moths.
Farmers or consultants who would like to have a trap on their property this season can contact DPIRD's technical officer Alan Lord on 0409 689 468.
More information: Go to agric.wa.gov.au
