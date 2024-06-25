Hard work behind the scenes

Industry representatives and stakeholders filled the room at the WAFarmers annual conference in Perth, last Friday, including a good representation of primary producers.
The tone of the event walked a fine line between uncertainty and optimism as the event's theme 'Farming Through Adversity' raised conversations about current farming challenges and overcoming them.
Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) chief executive officer Bonnie Skinner outlined some key policy priorities in trade, integrity systems, welfare, climate and environment, value and strategic planning.
Ms Skinner said the SPA council and board were meeting this week to agree on the priorities for the next financial year.
She started by speaking on some recent trade wins over the past year, for example the elimination of the 30 per cent tariff on sheep meat exported to India in the Australian-India Economic Co-operation and Trade Agreement and the reinstatement of China' export approvals.
Talks around the European Free Trade Agreement have stalled, and Ms Skinner said it was unlikely to progress until after European parliamentary elections in June and the summer break in August.
The SPA was working through the whole detail of the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS), ensuring it would meet the needs of customers and consumers.
This includes an upgrade to the NLIS database, electronic identification (eID) and electronic national vendor declaration (eNVD) implementation issues and work on the AUSMEAT Raising Claims Framework.
"This work is about trying to improve the responsiveness of industry to emerging customer and market regulatory requirements," Ms Skinner said.
In developing improved carcase outcomes, SPA had been involved in significant industry investments into methods and technologies into measuring carcase merits, such as the Meat Standards Australia Mark II model.
In terms of climate, Ms Skinner said industry needed to be leading the conversation.
"I think there is a real role to make sure there is a collaborative mechanism between ourselves and the government," Ms Skinner said.
"This is a space we also need to seriously collaborate with other sectors, and the red meat sector, in particular.
"This year we will be developing a climate work plan which seeks to articulate the R&D needs for the sheep industry around the climate space, as well as the policy priorities," she said.
Ms Skinner said SPA had made a submission into the Federal government's revision of the Australian Animal Welfare strategy, which closes on Sunday.
SPA's submission involves the need for Australian welfare standards to be science-based and acknowledge that there was no legitimate place for extreme anti-animal production views in welfare policy.
The submission also states livestock welfare credentials need to be showcased, and that investments needed to continue to be made into welfare R&D.
"The Keep the Sheep campaign really draws our attention to the fact that we need to think about how we become more agile, proactive, collaborative and co-ordinated in this space," Ms Skinner said.
Adam Dawes, general manager of Wool Producers Australia (WPA)said the organisation has just completed a map of diversified trading opportunities.
As of April, 86pc of Australia's greasy wool was exported to China, according to data from AWI.
Following processes in spinning, weaving and top making, 50pc of this amount is consumed at the point of retail sale, while the rest is exported as intermediate products or finished garments.
WPA was prompted to create a diverse market map with emerging risks in mind, for example, the risk of an emergency animal disease.
Mr Dawes said recent foot and mouth outbreaks in South Africa closed the flow of exports to China for a substantial amount of time.
WPA considered risks on tariffs which would be imposed on wool, as well as non-tariff trade barriers, and supply chain bottlenecks to be pressing issues.
"If you think about the Australian woolgrowers, all of those growers are reliant on early stage processing in just 100 facilities globally," Mr Dawes said.
"That is a significant bottleneck we've got in the supply chain."
The benefits coming out of the market mapping show that not only are these trade risks minimised, but also create opportunities for value-adding and capturing, if Australia introduced early stage processing as part of a diversified supply chain.
"Early stage processing could add up to $1.8 billion to our gross domestic product, create almost 600 jobs, for a relatively modest $1.1b in capital costs," Mr Dawes said.
"The challenge we have is that while those figures sound like they add up really well, in terms of investors and delivering return on investment, it's not overly attractive relative to other opportunities that might exist."
Internationally, other countries were on the path to expansion in terms of their wool processing capabilities.
Vietnam is approaching a spinning capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, about 10pc of all wool grown in Australia.
However, Mr Dawes said Vietnam was reliant on China for tops.
"There's opportunity for direct trade there, we need to work with them to instigate the first early stage processing plant in Vietnam to prove that the supply chain works," he said.
There were also opportunities in Bangladesh as the country looks to expand its textile industry into high value textiles, and seeks to move away from synthetic fibres to natural fibres.
"That's probably a longer term game, but there is some impressive work happening there in research and development into wool and cotton blends," Mr Dawes said.
He also touched on a common theme of the day - storytelling - and said WPA was using its sheep sustainability framework to do so.
'Trust in Australian Wool' was a campaign developed after some European customers approached WPA claiming the Australian health, welfare and biosecurity systems were 'backwards and archaic'.
"We know in this room that's a load of rubbish, but our supply chain customers didn't know that," Mr Dawes said.
Trust in Australian Wool features a handbook which explains in detail the industry level systems in place.
Cattle Australia chief executive officer Chris Parker also touched on correcting misconceptions within agriculture, particularly for sustainability.
He said the current method of accounting for methane in Australia was "deeply unfair and dishonest", and doesn't factor in that methane lasts for 12-15 years in the environment before being converted into carbon dioxide.
"This isn't new methane, this is produced biologically, by an animal, it cycles," Mr Parker said.
"People who consider methane from cattle to be this massive pollutant fundamentally ignore science and the carbon cycle."
Mr Parker spoke on Cattle Australia's land management commitment, a national framework of international reporting requirements for land management practices in the nation's beef production systems.
He said the sector recognised it needed to be part of the solution in providing a clear, evidence-based definition of deforestation and biodiversity for the Australian landscape.
"It's just not feasible to compare Australia's land management practices for beef production with other jurisdictions, so we need to develop fit-for-purpose, regionally specific indicators for global reporting that recognise our inherent ecological differences," Mr Parker said.
"It's a really important piece of work for the industry, we can't stick our head in the sand and think this isn't coming.
"We need to be prepared, and we need to be prepared on our own terms, because if we don't do this, someone else will do it to us," he said.
