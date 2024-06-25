The best way to get revenge is to be successful

The WAFarmers dinner was the perfect way to wrap up an informative day of conference speakers.
WAFarmers president John Hassell emceed the evening and announced two award winners for the year.
This year's industry service award went to Mark Harvey-Sutton, chief executive officer of the Australian Live Exporters' Council.
"This is quite moving," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"It's a wonderful job to do, a lot of that is because of the people that are involved.
"I get great joy out of working for the ag sector."
Another industry service award went to Mandy Matthews, who as an Agvocate for rural life and the live export industry has worked tirelessly to promote the industry online.
"All of us need to share our stories, because it's so important," a tearful Ms Matthews said.
"She is a magnificent advocate," Mr Hassell said.
"WAFarmers appreciates your work and dedication to our industry, you thoroughly deserve this award."
The evening also featured a talk from New Zealand motivational speaker Julia Jones.
While not a farmer herself, Ms Jones lives in a predominantly dairying area, has three pet cows and has spent several years living around and talking about agriculture.
Ms Jones offered another perspective on the current agricultural landscape.
Her view from the outside looking in was practical and real, but still filled with hope.
"My parents were beautiful humans, but they were always victims, and it was always someone else's fault if something didn't work," Ms Jones said.
She said it was an unusual way to grow up, and later in life when she began working in rural banking, she was suddenly talking to farmers who all shared similar life outlooks as her parents.
"I used to sit there and go, holy crap, there were people that were going to lose everything because they had got themselves into the mindset that someone else was at fault," she said.
"If you stay in that space of being a victim, and you keep thinking that way, you never look for a solution."
Despite admitting she didn't know a lot about Western Australian agriculture and the current political landscape, Ms Jones deeply empathised with farmers on recent frustrating and emotional events, but they needed to be stoic.
"The harsh reality is, no one is coming to save us, but we don't need to be saved," Ms Jones said.
She said it was important to keep in mind that the world has changed to become far more polarised than ever before.
"We've got a lot of extremism, we've tribalised everything," Ms Jones said.
"We need to know our audience, we can't expect to argue or rationalise with irrational people.
"I know it's hard, I know the first thing you want to do is tell everyone to p... off, but try really hard not too.
"We've got to be a resource for the people who are undecided."
The need to be a resource and take part in storytelling could be challenging for farmers who are largely anonymous and operate in the background, and may prefer to stay that way.
"I get it, but you've got to get into the light now, because whether you like it or not, you're in a fishbowl, and you're under a spotlight," she said.
Ms Jones also mentioned the Keep The Sheep rally in Perth at the end of May, and said it was done with dignity.
"We can't justify bad behaviour just because we believe in the cause," Ms Jones said.
"You took pride in doing a rally that was dignified.
"That's massive social capital that tells people you're upset and frustrated but you're respectful, and that is what will get you votes, and people to side with you," she said.
Ms Jones also encouraged the audience to consider that many individuals, regardless of their political or social persuasion, feel a certain level of guilt, giving the example of unethical mining behind the batteries which are used in electric vehicles, or emissions created by petrol or diesel vehicles.
Ms Jones said the people who didn't know or were undecided about live export weren't necessarily against it.
"We've got to stop thinking that there's a whole lot of people who are anti-us, because people are tired, they're trying to live and they're tired of feeling guilty," she said.
There are common threads between metropolitan and rural communities which Ms Jones said are far more effective at conveying messages.
"When someone can't connect to a farm because they haven't been on one before, what they do connect to is that you're trying to feed your children, that your kids go to a school, and that if you only have 10 kids at that school, then you might not have that school at all,'' she said.
"They can understand that, find that common ground, sometimes it's tiny but look for it as much as possible."
While politics of late had been creating a wealth of obstacles within agriculture, Ms Jones urged the audience to not become 'obsessed' with both blaming governments and demanding a solution from them, as governments run on short-term cycles.
She said in New Zealand, some industry bodies have driven themselves to irrelevance this way.
"They've got all these farmers that are lost and don't know what the next thing is they need to do," Ms Jones said.
"Regulation barks, but the markets bite.
"The best way to get revenge is to be successful."
Ms Jones said it was undeniable that the phase out of live export was having an effect on people's mental health, but we needed to be careful about how we talk about it.
"There's a fine line between telling people how tough things are, and telling them every day that things are shit," she said.
"I'm not saying don't talk about it, feel how you feel, but have a consciousness - particularly to the leaders in the room to be conscious of your language - because people know it's bad, they need you to have a sense of optimism."
Ms Jones closed her speech by saying not to give up.
"Don't turn on each other, and don't turn on other industries too," she said.
"Don't give up, because it will all come right, it always does."
