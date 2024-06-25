Community benefits from cropping program

BOYUP Brook has officially started its community cropping program.
Boyup Brook Sport and Recreation Association (BBSRA) president Tara Reid said the money raised would fund new facilities for the centre.
"Hopefully, when we acquire enough money, we're looking a stage two approach, which will be indoor courts - whatever can be played indoors," Ms Reid said.
"We have badminton in Boyup Brook but they play in an area that's not suited for badminton, they just make do with the town hall.
"Basketballers and netballers have to travel across to a different town to play.
"The cropping program is being co-ordinated by Wayde Robertson, so too many people weren't trying to organise everything," Ms Reid said.
"Wayde organises people to do the cropping and the timing, and how much chemicals are used, and that sort of thing."
Mr Robertson said two farmers were managing the program, with a paddock each.
"They're doing all the applications and all the product they require is fully funded," Mr Robertson said.
"As of a week ago, we managed to get all the funding covered."
He said they were still working out how much money was needed, but they were looking at running the program for the next three years.
"The farmers are happy to be locked in for that period of time, and they're going to donate their paddocks for the next two seasons after this."
He said one of the paddocks was 40 kilometres east of Boyup Brook, and the other was 5km south-east of the town, over a total 47 hectares - 35ha for barley and 12ha for canola.
"We got 100pc funding, so everything that comes in will be profit," he said.
