Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Community benefits from cropping program

By Rhys Tarling
June 25 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boyup Brook Sport and Recreation Association (BBSRA) community cropping program co-ordinator, Wayde Robertson, and BBSRA president Tara Reid.
Boyup Brook Sport and Recreation Association (BBSRA) community cropping program co-ordinator, Wayde Robertson, and BBSRA president Tara Reid.

BOYUP Brook has officially started its community cropping program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.