PGA: Ag committee report a farce

The report handed down on Friday by the House Standing Committee on Agriculture giving a green light to the Albanese Labor Government's proposed ban on the live sheep exports has been condemned by the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia, who have labelled it a farce and a deliberate abuse of Australia's Parliamentary system.
PGA of WA president Tony Seabrook, said the Inquiry into Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, refused to acknowledge that the Bill was not about protecting animal welfare but is about the Albanese Labor Government securing minor party preferences in the next election by destroying a viable industry which provides jobs and supports families, small businesses, and regional communities throughout WA.
"It is very clear that a deal has been done by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his ALP power brokers to secure Greens, and animal activist groups votes in the next election by shutting down this viable and important trade," Mr Seabrook said.
"The fact that the report was handed down by the committee one week after holding its hearing in Muresk and ten days after submissions closed, begs the question - did anyone actually read the thousands of submissions provided to the inquiry?
"It is clear that the Albanese Labor Government still refuses to listen to the people, businesses and communities that will suffer because of this needless and very inappropriate piece of legislation.
"A good government makes its policy based on a proper analysis of all available evidence to mitigate the negative economic and social consequences on industry and consumers.
"It should not be based on populist platforms created by faceless and unaccountable campaign strategists to secure voting preferences.
"While minister Watt and the other acolytes in the ALP are quick to say that this was an election commitment that the Albanese Government brought to the last election, they are loath to mention the failure of their major election commitment - a Voice to Parliament - which was rejected in a referendum by 60 per cent of the population, including 63 per cent in WA.
"Since the Bill was introduced four weeks ago, thousands of WA farmers, transporters, stock agents, small businesses, and members of the public, from regional and metro WA, have shown their support behind keeping live sheep exports, including the Labor Premier of WA Roger Cook.
"The PGA has been told that the #KeepTheSheep campaign has attracted over 60,000 signatures of support - more than the petition raised by the RSPCA.
"It is time for our prime minister and his Labor government to rise above self-interest and institute a proper Senate inquiry into the Bill, held over an extended period, to allow proper consideration of the complex issues associated with this decision, and its impact on the sheep producers and local businesses and communities throughout WA."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.