PGA: Ag committee report a farce

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
June 25 2024 - 6:30pm
PGA of WA president Tony Seabrook, pictured in Kuwait, said the Labor government needed rise above self-interest and institute a proper Senate inquiry into the Bill, held over an extended period, to allow proper consideration of the complex issues associated with this decision, and its impact on the sheep producers and local businesses and communities throughout WA.
The report handed down on Friday by the House Standing Committee on Agriculture giving a green light to the Albanese Labor Government's proposed ban on the live sheep exports has been condemned by the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia, who have labelled it a farce and a deliberate abuse of Australia's Parliamentary system.

