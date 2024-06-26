Busy months ahead for GRDC forums

Graingowers will have access to a great line up of speakers at the 2024 Grains Research and Development Commission Updates, coming up in July.
Registrations are open for the sessions in Three Springs, on Tuesday, July 16, Calingiri, on Wednesday, July 17, and Nyabing, on Friday, July 19.
The CBH Group's Jane Wardle will discuss seqestration, carbon calculations, plantings and leasing land, and what it all means for a farm business.
Agknowledge's Peter Cooke will address farm management structures, management transition and succession planning.
Agrarian's Ashley Herbert will address off-farm investments, taxation and land prices.
Thomson Geer lawyers will look at contracts for renewable energy projects on farm, and Rebecca Fing, House Paddock Training, will consider options for farmers to compete against large international mining companies for employees.
Meanwhile, the National Grower Network (NGN) will continue its regional forums in July and August.
The NGN is a also a GRDC initiative and provides a vital link between on-the-ground issues and research investment.
Having kicked off Varley on Monday, NGN forums will run into July and August and will unite growers, advisers and industry professionals to contribute ideas and raise local issues directly with GRDC.
GRDC grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said the NGN forums were an opportunity for growers to hear the latest results from GRDC's investment in their region, as well as contribute ideas and issues to inform new research, development and extension (RD&E).
"In addition to contributing ideas to inform future investment, the forums also feature guest speakers who provide the latest research outcomes from projects in the local area, ensuring growers are aware of new insights, approaches, tools and technologies that they can adopt onfarm," Ms Wheeler said.
Additional forums in July are planned in Beverley, on Thursday, July 18, Cunderdin, on Monday, July 22, Ardath, on Tuesday, July 23, Mukinbudin, on Tuesday, July 23, Ballidu, on Monday, July 29, Mullewa, on Tuesday, July 30 and Walkaway, on Tuesday, July 30.
In August, forums will be held in Katanning and Boxwood Hill.
All growers, advisers and industry representatives are welcome to attend and contribute to these free-of-charge forums, which include refreshments and dinner.
Registration is essential.
