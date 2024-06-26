Uncertain season highlights need to act

Any concerns about the effects of the dry season on this year's display of wildflowers may be put more at ease as heavy rainfall over the Mid West region earlier in June means there's greater potential for a blooming season.
Morawa Visitors Centre president Paul Offszanka said it was too early to predict what the display of wildflowers might look like.
"We've got good potential but it's far too early to tell what's going to happen yet," Mr Offszanka said.
"Some things flower better in a dry year than a wet one.
"It was too dry earlier on, but it's looking good now.
"However if this is the only rain we have for the season we'll be in trouble, and we need rain in August and September to prolong the season."
A Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) spokesman said the display of wildflowers was heavily dependent on the amount of rainfall received during the winter months.
"If more rainfall is recorded from now through to August, it will mean a wider variety of wildflowers for people to enjoy," the spokesperson said.
Until June 7, there was a severe lack of soil moisture right across the Mid West region.
The DBCA spokesperson said the rainfall has provided hope for the seedling recruitment and establishment, but more was needed.
"The soil will require sufficient and sustained rain to increase moisture levels," the spokesperson said.
Year-on-year, there are multiple threats to the wildflower season, including pests, weeds, disease, herbivores, soil compaction and erosion, however said, the absence of rainfall was by far the biggest threat to wildflowers.
With dry seasons and unfavourable years likely to become more common in future, there's an apparent need to provide a range of dependable tourism offerings year round, should a wildflower season be affected by drought.
A Tourism WA spokesperson said the organisation had been working with towns and tourism operators to diversify their offerings for some time, working through common problems such as accommodation for hospitality workers and creating new attractions, such as astrotourism tours, which are being offered to travellers staying in Geraldton and Chapman Valley on overnight coach tours.
"Towns can attract a wider range of visitors by showcasing their outback pubs, charming main streets and the stories of local families," the spokesperson said.
"Additionally, environmental attractions, such as granite rock formations, geotourism opportunities and initiatives such as walking or driving trails, silo art, festivals and agritourism can further enhance these towns' appeal.
"Tourism WA regularly engages with operators, whether through the Mid West Development Commission or the Regional Tourism Organisations for the region, to support them in improving and diversifying their offerings," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.