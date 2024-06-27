Getting mental health services to more rural women

Ali Hawker lives on a remote WA property, 130 kilometres from the nearest town with mental health support services.
Since welcoming her second child earlier this year, Ms Hawker has faced many challenges trying to access mental health support despite reaching out for help three times.
Trying to manage feelings of sadness, inadequacy and intense postpartum rage, Ms Hawker contacted a general practitioner in person and via telehealth, but felt dismissed and was told her emotional distress was a normal part of new parenting.
Months later, she feels no closer to accessing the services that will support her.
"This left me feeling very lost and even more alone," Ms Hawker said.
"The stereotype of rural women and men is that we just have to get on with it when it really shouldn't be the case."
But better help might be soon as hand, via a seed program now underway and being jointly delivered in a partnership between a national women's charity and a Perth-based mental health service.
National online network, Motherland, has partnered with Women's Health & Wellbeing Services (WHWS) to provide the much-needed additional mental health services for mothers in rural and remote WA via no-gap telehealth appointments.
WHWS is based in Gosnells, in Perth's fast growing south east corridor.
With its sister organisation, the WA Centre for Perinatal Mental Health and Parenting Support, it offers mental health and emotional well-being support for women - including perinatal support - and their families and children via counselling, parenting programs, groups and courses and professional services.
With $10,000 funding through the Women's Grants for Stronger Future 2023 program, it is delivering its Empowering Marginalised Women's Wellness Fund.
Through the fund, women can self-refer themselves to WHWS via the organisation's website at whws.org.au/resources/referrals
However, the preference is for them to be referred via a GP - who will provide a formal mental health plan, which entitles women to 10 Medicare-subsidised medical appointments a year.
The funding will allow for 20 women with GP mental health plans to receive no-gap telehealth appointments over the next few months, although that number will reduce to a total seven women if all the participants are self-referred.
While the cohort represents "a drop in the ocean'' of regional need, it will be still be significant, as it will provide important data with which WHWS can apply for further funding grants to increase and extend the service.
"We know women who are isolated, for whatever reason, are less likely to have access to a general practitioner and therefore are less likely to have access to a mental health care plan,'' said Women's Health & Wellbeing Services chief executive officer Emma Basc.
"There are so many barriers to people accessing therapy and we want to do all that we can to reduce those barriers.
"Lack of access to a mental health care plan is a huge barrier that we have been able to overcome with this grant."
Motherland is a relatively new not-for-profit organisation that supports rural mothers across the country.
It has been particularly active on the East Coast but is actively seeking to extend its network in WA.
Its mission is to reduce isolation for rural mothers across Australia and improve mental health outcomes.
The charity supports rural women through its various initiatives, including Motherland Village, Australia's first online mother's group program, its Scholarship Fund enabling rural mums struggling financially to access its services for free, the Motherland podcast, and fundraising events.
WHWS approached Motherland to set up the telehealth partnership, which was highly relevant to the national charity's initiatives.
Motherland will work with its network of rural mothers across WA to raise awareness of mental health and inform its community of WHWS's services.
Eligible women will be receive fortnightly individual telehealth counselling sessions, with a cycle of 10 appointments extending over four to six months.
The wait for an initial appointments is likely to be two to three weeks, which is considerably shorter than for many in-person specialist appointments, if women can make one at all.
Women will be assessed at the initial and final sessions to provide information on the mental health needs of the regional population, and any mental health benefits gained during the treatments.
"Isolation is a leading health risk factor for women living in rural and remote communities, and Motherland knows first hand how critical it is for rural mothers to have adequate access to mental health support when they need it most,'' said Motherland Founder and chief executive officer Stephanie Trethewey.
"Telehealth is vital to enabling this, and we are so pleased to support WHWS to further both our missions."
While pre-COVID telehealth was not favoured for mental health support and therapy services, WHWS said it had become a proven, useful and and more welcome option over the past three years - even for Perth-based clients - and a lot more women were utilising it.
Ms Hawker and her family live in the Goldfields-Esperance region, where they crop wheat and canola across 4000 arable hectares.
"We thankfully do not have livestock - been there, done that - and the pressure of that wasn't for our little family,'' she said.
"Any-sized property has its challenges and pressures, no matter what you farm or your role."
Ms Hawker said without a telehealth option, she has to make a three-hour round trip to the nearest town for a medical appointment, which added significant additional stress, as the trips were often already jam-packed with errands and childcare logistics.
She had to travel 600 kilometres away to Perth to give birth.
"Not having to go through the multiple hurdles of just trying to get help will hopefully encourage more rural women to seek help," she said.
Ms Hawker said being able to access professionals offering therapy services via telehealth would be "life-changing" and encourage more women to seek help.
"It would be hugely advantageous, not only to myself but to my family," she said.
"I barely have enough to fill my cup, let alone their's."
Returning to the farm after delivering her second baby, Ms Hawker said she felt isolated and without in-person postpartum support.
She sought out a mother's group via Motherland.
"It was there the incredible mothers shared their experiences, advocating for me and steering me," she said.
Ms Hawker said "motherhood on the land" and struggling to identify and understand her symptoms were the main contributors to her emotional distress.
"Not knowing how to combat the feelings I am having or really being able to understand them is the biggest weight," she said.
