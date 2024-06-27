Farm Weekly
Home/News

Getting mental health services to more rural women

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
June 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motherland alumni the charity supports rural women through various initiatives, including Motherland Village, Australia's first online mother's group program, its Scholarship Fund enabling rural mums struggling financially to access its services for free, the Motherland podcast, and fundraising events.
Motherland alumni the charity supports rural women through various initiatives, including Motherland Village, Australia's first online mother's group program, its Scholarship Fund enabling rural mums struggling financially to access its services for free, the Motherland podcast, and fundraising events.

Ali Hawker lives on a remote WA property, 130 kilometres from the nearest town with mental health support services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.