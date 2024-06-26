Police offer clarity to gun owners

Gun owners who want to stay compliant with the new Firearms Bill passing through Parliament are wondering where to go from here.
Regulations to accompany the Bill are in the draft process and will likely be signed off by the end of the year.
WA Police acting inspector under the Firearms Reform Division Ken Walker said the Bill, which will eventually become an Act, sets up an overview of the legislation, which is then expanded in detail in the regulations.
"The whole point of the new legislation is to bring a 50-year-old act up to a contemporary piece of legislation, because the 1973 Act is well and truly out of date," Mr Walker said.
One of the changes involves a limit on the number of property letters allocated to a landholder.
Mr Walker said the purpose of limiting property letters was to give landholders greater control of who would be shooting on their property.
He said a small landholding in WA has allowed more than 3000 people to obtain a firearms licence, due to the property owner giving authorisation to shoot on the property.
There were also instances of people selling property letters, which wasn't against the existing laws but will change in the new legislation.
"Some people are leasing or buying properties and then finding complete strangers shooting on their land, with no idea who they were, why they were there, or who gave them permission," Mr Walker said.
"By regulating those property letters, the written authorities that people will need to have, hands back the control of that land to the people who are responsible and actively out there working on that land."
It's not yet clear how many property letters will be permitted in the new legislation, but Mr Walker said this could change over time with an individual's circumstances, such as a particularly bad pest outbreak, where more gun owners might need authorisation to shoot on a property.
Mr Walker clarified land size was just one of the factors considered when assessing the appropriate number of property letters, firearms licences and use.
Under the new legislation, a gun licensed under a primary producers licence can now be taken off the farm for primary production purposes, such as destruction of declared pests or feral animals, meaning it could be used on a neighbour's property with verbal permission, for example.
Primary producers will have to adhere to an allocation of 10 guns per licensee, however if the individual is or wishes to become a competition shooter, they can apply for a further 10 guns under a separate licence.
"You don't have to make a choice between a gun for use on the farm, or a gun to support a gun club," Mr Walker said.
"For primary producers, the number of firearms they will particularly have access to far exceeds what anyone else in the State is going to be allowed, because we recognise they need tools on the land, but we also know farmers are the backbone of regional firearms clubs."
Mr Walker said last-minute consultation with farmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) led to an amendment which would see multiple licences held on one plot of land, and another amendment to allow for firearms to be licensed for two purposes.
The 10-gun limit includes heirloom firearms, which means to keep those guns functional, owners will need to decide which 10 they keep registered.
Mr Walker suggested heirloom gun owners have their sentimental firearms rendered innocuous.
"It looks like a functioning firearm but it doesn't need to be licensed and it will never fire a bullet again," he said.
"What it means is you can have the gun displayed in the house, because it's an artifact."
The health assessment required to obtain a gun licence is similar to that required by commercial truck drivers or to obtain a private pilot's licence.
"Just because you have something doesn't mean it's going to be an automatic 'no', it's all about what stage the ailment is at and how well the ailment is managed," Mr Walker said.
"Is there any indication it could negatively impact their ability to safely handle or use a firearm?
"That's all it comes down to."
Mr Walker said some gun-owners feared they would lose their licence if they spoke to their doctor about mental health concerns.
He said it was a good time to be in regular contact with a general practitioner (GP) and address those concerns, so when the firearms health assessment does come up, the GP will have developed a stronger understanding of your health status and treatments.
To address gun crime and the use of illegal guns, Mr Walker said the legislation creates specific offences with increased penalties - including for burglary where a firearm is stolen.
"We have also taken that view with regards to the unlawful possession, sale or supply of firearms, ammunition and parts to try to target people in that grey and black market," Mr Walker said.
"We've created a range of new offences so detectives from the drug and firearms squad can particularly target it."
Storage requirements will chance to prevent the loss of firearms and relates to storage requirements.
"It's incumbent upon all licence holders to do their part in making sure they have a responsibility, like you do with your car," Mr Walker said.
"If you want to keep your two or three category A firearms and it's in your occupied dwelling, chances are the storage you already have will be what we call 'grandfathered' and you won't have to make any changes, unless you want to go out and buy a new gun," he said.
Mr Walker said gun storage manufacturers across the country had been consulted to find out if they were able to create compliant gun storage options quickly for WA licensees.
When the Bill is finalised next year, Mr Walker said to keep an eye out for communications from stakeholder groups, such as PGA, and the WA Police website for more information.
Landholders and gun owners will need to have access to their MyGov account to create an account in the firearms portal and register their land.
Administrative tasks, such as paying licence renewals or issuing written authorisation for friends and family to allow gun use on your property will also be completed using MyGov.
"In the interim, look at what guns you use for the farm, and what guns you use for competition, and think if you need a separate competition licence," Mr Walker said.
More information: Contact WA Police via the Help Centre on 131 444.
