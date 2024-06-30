Outstanding stockfeed business on offer

Whangagin Grains is an outstanding rural manufacturing business supplying pelletised stockfeed throughout WA's agricultural and pastoral regions.
The Yornaning-based company is in the heart of the State's growing region, 22 kilometres north of Narrogin.
The owners started the business about 20 years ago, establishing an impressive grain pellet manufacturing facility that efficiently produces an excellent and reliable stockfeed.
The stockfeed product is well regarded in the marketplace - evidenced by the established clientele and repeat orders from satisfied customers.
Whangagin Grains is a robust, well run and very profitable enterprise.
The sale consists of: Two freehold properties with a combined area of 3.85 hectares, pelletising mill/shed/factory and silos, considerable plant and equipment, and excellent goodwill as all operating systems, contacts, supply relationships, customer/client base are established.
There is a large workshop, a comfortable four-bedroom home and stock is inlcuded at valuation.
Whangagin Grain is an opportunity for a potential buyer to capitalise upon the extraordinary success, reputation and prosperity that this business consistently achieves year-in, year-out.
There is also the obvious opportunity for an enterprising farming family to diversify and value-add to their grain harvest.
This is arguably one of the best business opportunities on the market in regional WA.
A fantastic opportunity awaits the next owner of an exciting and prosperous business.
It has an asking price of $2.1 million plus stock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.