Dry season pastoral market kicks off

Pastoral property sales have kicked off in WA, with the majority interest from large family farming operations underpinned by corporate investors.
Elders Real Estate pastoral sales specialist Greg Smith said four "best and final" offers were received for the Yeeda aggregation, near Derby, after the second expressions of interest period closed on June 19.
In the next two weeks, he will bring Kalyeeda station to the market, via a four-week expression of interest campaign.
Inspections by short-listed potential buyers are planned for mid-August.
"The Kimberley property goes to the market in the dry season, so this is the natural time to be marketing these properties," Mr Smith said.
"Most of the people in the station market fall into two groups of buyers - there are the large family farming units which are growing their land-holdings and there is a bit of corporate interest.
"It is mainly people looking for properties with enough stock on them to be viable."
Kalyeeda is owned and operated by the extended Camp family, and comprises 122,000 hectares on the edge of the Great Sandy Desert, near Derby.
When Peter Camp and his wife Cheryl bought the station, it was being managed by the adjoining properties and had no cattle or homestead and very little infrastructure on it.
Succession planning has pushed the now well-developed cattle station onto the market.
Mr Smith said the Yeeda aggregation includes Yeeda station, Mt Jowlaenga station, eight residential properties in Broome and Derby, the Kimberley Meat Company (KMC) abattoir and associated plant and equipment.
It has a potential carrying capacity of 22,999 cattle units across 473,608 hectares of pastoral lease and 2009ha of freehold land.
It also includes a conditionally registered human-induced regenerative (HIR) carbon project.
Mr Smith said Yeeda was the first station taken up in the Kimberley and was a highly-productive beef enterprise along the Fitzroy River and Yeeda Creek.
KMC is the only northern Australia export-accredited abattoir and is licensed to process up to 77,000 animals per annum.
The abattoir is on a block adjoining Yeeda station on the Great Northern Highway, about 100 kilometres south west of Derby, and could provide an alternative market to the live export industry.
Yeeda station was carrying 13,800 head based on a partial muster in October 2023.
Mr Smith will also offer Country Downs to the market.
It has a rated carrying capacity of close to 10,000 head, in an area with an average rainfall of well over 900 millimetres per annum.
The station is only 90km north of Broome on a sealed road to the front gate.
"It's not often in the WA pastoral areas you can say a property is drought proof, but even after the driest wet season ever in the Broome and Derby region, Country Downs received effective rainfall and has an abundance of feed," Mr Smith said.
"There is a permit to cultivate a large area and 17,000ha are approved for pasture improvement with introduced legumes."
Mr Smith said significant interest in WA pastoral holdings was coming from the Eastern States.
"Our prices are still behind there a fair bit," he said.
"You can still buy in for about $1500 a cattle unit bare here, whereas I believe, in the Eastern States, it is closer to $4000."
Further south, Mr Smith said "not much" was happening in the Gascoyne and Murchison pastoral markets.
He said given new HIR projects could no longer be registered, there had been a pause in the market.
Owners of properties with the potential for carbon projects, but that had missed registration, were likely waiting until the details of the next scheme emerged - a process which could take some time.
"There was a big turn-over when the carbon blokes were buying properties and there are people who now have established carbon projects, who are enjoying having the money flowing in," Mr Smith said.
"There is still retirement due to age - rather than economic pressure - so there will still be properties coming up.
"But there is no huge exodus or entry into the market, like there was about three years ago."
Mr Smith said the price of cattle had come back over the past year, which ultimately might affect pastoral station values, as the going concern sale price includes the value of livestock on the property.
"We still haven't seen how that is going to flow through to the pastoral station market," he said.
"We will find out this dry season in the Kimberley."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.