Farm Weekly
Home/News

Dry season pastoral market kicks off

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
June 28 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Elders Real Estate pastoral sales specialist Greg Smith will bring Kalyeeda station, in the Kimberley, to the market in the next few weeks, via a four-week expression of interest campaign.
Elders Real Estate pastoral sales specialist Greg Smith will bring Kalyeeda station, in the Kimberley, to the market in the next few weeks, via a four-week expression of interest campaign.

Pastoral property sales have kicked off in WA, with the majority interest from large family farming operations underpinned by corporate investors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.