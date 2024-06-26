Hillside Meats pledges support for keep the sheep

Hillside Meat Processors has thrown its support behind the Keep the Sheep campaign.
Keep The Sheep spokesman Ben Sutherland said Hillside Meats had pledged to donate $1 for every sheep sold over the hooks, from its Narrogin facility, during July.
This money would be donated directly to the Keep the Sheep campaign.
"We know a viable sheep flock in WA needs both live exports and onshore meat processing," said Hillside Meats representative Campbell Ferris.
"This isn't an either/or choice.
"What we do know is if you take out the competition live export provides for sheep farmers, we'll have fewer sheep farmers and a smaller flock - plain and simple.
"That's going to make it harder to run our local business."
Mr Sutherland welcomed Hillside's support.
"Everyone in the industry - and we are one industry - knows how these pieces all fit together," Mr Sutherland said.
"You take one piece out and everyone suffers - the farmers, the shearers, the truckies, the livestock agents, and the regional towns that depend on a strong sheep and wool industry.
"Ultimately, all of Western Australia suffers for a few east coast votes."
To support the campaign: Go to keepthesheep.com.au
