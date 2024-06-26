Farm Weekly
Hillside Meats pledges support for keep the sheep

Tamara Hooper
June 26 2024
Keep The Sheep organisers and representatives Holly Ludeman (left), Paul Brown, Steven Bolt, Ben Sutherland and Peter Warburton.
Hillside Meat Processors has thrown its support behind the Keep the Sheep campaign.

