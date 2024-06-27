Farm Weekly
Home/Multimedia

Giant Chamberlain 40K is nearly complete

By Rhys Tarling
June 27 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE giant replica of the Chamberlain 40K tractor is 90 per cent complete, according to DIAB Engineering design draftsman Xavier Sequeira.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Legacy redirect multimedia

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.