Giant Chamberlain 40K is nearly complete

THE giant replica of the Chamberlain 40K tractor is 90 per cent complete, according to DIAB Engineering design draftsman Xavier Sequeira.
"We're just missing the seat assembly and two rear tyres, which is taking a little bit longer due to the fact they had to be split," Mr Sequeira said.
He said the seat was always intended to be one of the last pieces to assemble.
"We just had to add in some steel to strengthen the actual structure because it's a heavy piece - it's nearly 900 kilograms and it's sitting on a folded piece of steel," he said.
"It's mainly due to the wind loading because it's fairly high up - at nine metres from the ground.
"The wind will get a hold of it and move it around, so to keep it nice and stable we've added a bit of steel to the structure it's attached to."
As far as what's on schedule, Mr Sequeira said they were planning to get a rear tyre on this week.
"They're just doing runs of full welds to seal it all, so we did get it together and it seems pretty good, and then on about Friday, we're planning to get it to the tractor and attach it," he said.
"Once that one is in, then we attach the second one, which is about a week away, then the seat will be another week away."
A few minor things will have to be done when the replica is pulled apart again - such as final welding, logos that need to be placed correctly, then painting.
"We're looking at the first or second week of July for painting and by end of July, we should have it ready," Mr Sequeira said.
Following its completion, DIAB Engineering will co-ordinate with Tracmach as to when the giant tractor will be taken to site in Carnamah.
"We don't want to leave it in pieces in Carnamah, so we're hoping to do it in one fell swoop - come in and assemble, and then have the ceremony soon after that," he said.
"It's a matter of just timing when we get it to site and co-ordinating with the grand opening."
