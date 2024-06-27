Farm Weekly
Survival of WA communities hangs in the balance

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
June 28 2024 - 8:00am
Nationals leader David Littleproud called on Labor senators from WA to listen to their constituents and cross the floor to vote the legislation down.
A full senate inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Export by Sea) Bill 2024, was blocked by the Labor, Greens and Independent senators with just two votes difference at the final count.

Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

