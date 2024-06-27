Survival of WA communities hangs in the balance

A full senate inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Export by Sea) Bill 2024, was blocked by the Labor, Greens and Independent senators with just two votes difference at the final count.
The bill was successfully voted through the House of Representatives after extensive debate from the for and against sides over two days, with the senate vote finalised the following day with 31 noes to 33 ayes.
In what is seen as a dismal day for proponents of the Western Australian sheep industry and tghe live export trade, there was a bright light of hope for the Keep The Sheep campaign with Independent MP Kate Chaney, Curtin, WA, deciding to listen to her constituents and vote against the Bill in the lower house.
Ms Chaney said she had initially spoken of voting for the bill only to change her mind after speaking to her constituents.
"I've changed my mind," Ms Chaney said.
"Over the last few days I have heard so many stories from constituents and other Western Australians, also about the very real impacts on them, their mental health, their families and their communities."
She went on to make note of animal welfare remaining an important part of the industry moving forward and implored senators to consider voting against the bill, for WA sheep producers.
"It's hard to change your mind," Ms Chaney said.
"But as a community Independent, I committed to listening to my community and that is what I have done.
"And because I am not a member of a political party I can change my mind based on the evidence."
The Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC) praised Ms Chaney on voting against the live sheep ban and called on other Senators to do the same.
ALEC chief executive officer, Mark Harvey-Sutton, wanted to give credit where credit was due and said Ms Chaney's vote against the bill had set a benchmark for the senate.
"Ms Chaney showed us today that Members of Parliament can change their minds when shown the evidence on an issue," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"That is what we've consistently asked them to do: look at the overwhelming evidence of reform in the industry and base your decisions on how it looks today."
He said if ALP Senator, Fatima Payman, could cross the floor on Palestine, then other Labor Senators could also easily cross the floor to vote against the sheep ban.
Particularly, as their job is to stand up for WA's interests, not listen to eastern state activists who have no idea of WA's values and the thousands of livelihoods that will be lost because of the ban.
The next vote will most likely be to pass the legislation through the senate and it could be as early as Monday morning, so Mr Harvey-Sutton implored
"We implore senators to look at the evidence and science around the trade," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"It has reformed, sheep are arriving at their destination well and we are setting world-leading animal welfare standards across the globe.
"We ask that senators make the right decision for WA and Australia's sheep industry and vote to save the trade."
Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud, said Labor members and senators could have full confidence crossing the floor to vote down the disastrous ban.
It comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared Labor senator, Fatima Payman, would not be expelled or suspended for crossing the floor, after voting with the Greens in the senate to recognise the statehood of Palestine.
Mr Littleproud said Labor members from WA, in particular, had a chance to help the vital trade continue to protect the livelihoods of WA farmers, especially since WA Premier Roger Cook has previously backed live sheep exports.
"Labor MPs should vote for common sense and for a trade that is crucial to our economy, as well as food security overseas," Mr Littleproud said.
Mr Littleproud said the disingenuous House of Representatives Standing Committee inquiry received thousands of submissions which were not even read, let alone contemplated or investigated.
The WA Livestock and Rural Transport Association (LRTAWA) vice president of
Livestock, Ben Sutherland, also congratulated Ms Chaney for listening to the evidence and voting against the bill to ban live sheep exports in the House of Representatives.
"Ms Chaney not only showed great courage but also intelligence," Mr Sutherland said.
"It is not easy to change your mind in such a public forum and I take my hat off to her for carefully considering the facts and making her mind up independently.
"We need our senators to take a similar approach.'
"Please listen to the huge amount of scientific evidence and data that shows how far the industry has come.
"Sheep are well cared for on board ships and arrive at their destination in good shape.
"Australia leads the way in influencing animal welfare in destination countries.
"We're asking senators to balance that information, as Ms Chaney did, with the damage the ban will do to rural businesses and country towns.
"I'm imploring senators to vote in favour of a world leading industry that supports WA sheep farmers, associated industries and rural communities."
Mr Sutherlland is also spokesperson for the Keep the Sheep campaign and said it was a disgrace that the Albanese Government still wouldn't listen to the volume of evidence about the damage a ban on the live sheep trade will do to regional communities and that the Senate blocking and inquiry was a betrayal, as WA representatives vowed to come to Canberra to fight the ban in person next week.
He praised those senators who stood up for a fair go by supporting an inquiry into the bill, saying that the issue needed a fair hearing.
"It was great to see members of the cross bench stand up and be counted when farmers, truckies and rural communities needed them," Mr Sutherland said.
"This is an issue that will affect agriculture across the country.
"There is still time for other senators to change their minds when it comes to the final vote.
"That's why we are heading to Canberra to tell our side of the story.
"It's clear the Government is only interested in votes from inner city people it can do deals with.
"We will be standing up and making the case that our regional towns and communities matter too."
Mr Littleproud also noted the irony of the bill, given the Australian Labor Party (ALP) was founded off the back of the 1891 Great Shearers' Strike.
"Labor has turned its back on its founding members and its entire reason for the formation of its party," Mr Littleproud said.
"The founding members of the ALP, who were in fact shearers, would be turning in their graves if they knew the way Labor has betrayed them today.
"It is not just a sad day for the ALP but for farmers across Australia.
"This bill has generated enormous community concern and has sparked the largest agricultural support rallies seen in 50 years in Australia,"Mr Littleproud said.
"There is seething anger across farming communities because our farmers have been treated with contempt."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.