Future of livestock farming put in spotlight

From the live sheep export ban, a late season start, low livestock prices and high input costs - a lot has been going on in WA's red meat industry.
And the future of livestock farming was again put in the spotlight at Esperance-based grower group ASHEEP & BEEF's annual general meeting and conference last week.
More than 80 industry representatives and producers attended the event, where keynote speakers provided insight into research trials and projects of interest, as well as industry outlooks and updates.
ASHEEP & BEEF chairman David Vandenberghe, Scaddan, said the past 12 months had seen some of the most challenging times for the sheep industry in 30 years.
"We've experienced poor rainfall, a late start and a fair bit of unwanted government interference," Mr Vandenberghe said.
"The main problem is a lack of confidence in the market.
"If you've survived all of this and are positive for the future, things are looking up."
With a tough start to the year in feed, rain and livestock prices, ASHEEP & BEEF cattle sub-committee chairman Ryan Willing hoped days like the conference and recent rains would help lift people's spirits.
Mr Willing said while the beef side of the organisation had been quiet on a public front, plenty was going on behind the scenes keeping producer demonstration side projects going and planning events for the year.
"A common theme with cattle producers in the area is them not having enough or poor quality fodder, so to help people prepare in the future and to make better fodder, we have two hay and silage workshops coming in July, run by Western Beef and supported by ASHEEP & BEEF,'' Mr Willing said.
"I hope we will see some lift in livestock prices soon and more importantly a kind spring."
Australian Wool Innovation chief executive officer John Roberts spoke about the good reasons to stick with wool.
Mr Roberts said he had never been more optimistic about the future of fibre, having seen huge opportunities in the industry that need to be seized.
"I see growth and optimism for a number of reasons, and one of the key reasons is shifting priorities around the world," Mr Roberts said.
"Most of our work in the marketing space is done overseas in the northern hemisphere and that's where 90 per cent of our wool is sold.
"What is interesting is, in the past, there was always this blind faith in a brand."
Mr Roberts said consumers had purchased particular products because they knew of the brand.
He said this had changed, with them becoming less trusting and therefore questioning everything.
"There is now the curious consumer that we have to appeal to," he said.
"All of our studies tell us that in the main wool consuming markets that we sell to, there is a big requirement for traceability and validation.
"Claims can't be made about carbon, they have to be validated.
"This is the Gen Z population that are asking, and they are going to be our biggest customer by 2030, so we have to get in their heads and understand where their minds are."
According to Mr Roberts, Gen Zs want to know everything about the product they are purchasing, including whether it is natural, biodegradable, if the supply chain adhered to the modern slavery act, if chemicals were used and what its carbon footprint was.
They are also very aware of greenwashing, which is when a company makes itself, its products or services seem more environmentally friendly, sustainable or ethical than they are.
Mr Roberts said this provided a good opportunity for the wool industry, where growers didn't need to change what they were doing onfarm and could instead leverage work already being done.
He said while wool had already been popular with brands, demand had increased with the push for sustainability and people becoming more eco-conscious.
"I've dealt with some of the bigger consumer brands across the world and interestingly they all want more wool in their collections," he said.
"The motivation for this varies between markets, but typically they want to move towards more sustainable fibres like wool to meet consumer requirements.
"That's encouraging for me.
"In the case of the sports brand, they want to use wool because of its performance attributes, including breathability, moisture and odour management, and shape protection."
Mr Roberts said the other side to it was the Merino breed stacked up, in that they were reliable year-in, year-out, season by season.
However, he said this was not reflected in the auction room.
"We know prices have been depressed for two years and it is not enough," Mr Roberts said.
"We know costs have gone up, so we need to push harder to promote this fibre.
"I firmly believe when we get out of this economic downturn we are going through globally, wool is very well positioned."
Cattle Australia chief executive officer Chris Parker looked at the Australian beef industry now and into the future.
Dr Parker said over the past 15-20 years decreased money and intellectual rigour had been going towards agricultural advocacy and the sophistication in what industry was doing.
"On the opposite side of the coin, those who are opposed to what we are doing, have had an increase in all of that," Dr Parker said.
"We are going in the wrong direction.
"We are no longer the loud voices in the minister's office or the government.
"Others are louder and more sophisticated - we need to get better at it and do a better job."
Dr Parker encouraged growers to become members of agricultural advocacy organisations, including WAFarmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA.
He referred to a point raised by Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson.
"Mr Hutchinson said we are in an environment where we are about to invite the animal rights people into a room to help us write the new animal welfare bill," Dr Parker said.
"Why would we?
"Because when you look at it, the animal rights groups are saying, 'Let's end live sheep exports' and, at the same time, are invading processing facilities, which they say is a solution to ending (the trade).
"They are interested in ending livestock production and we cannot have them setting the agenda for animal welfare, when good animal welfare is good production and good decisions.
"The idea that we have been running sheep and cattle for 100 years and we are terrible with animal welfare is appalling."
In his update, Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA president Michael Campbell said he felt the sheep industry was turning the corner.
However, the threat to the industry was - how many ewes are there going to be out there to breed lambs for the processing and export sectors moving forward?
Mr Campbell believed there could be opportunity for the ewes, which are retained onfarm and not in condition for processing,
"Now there is feed, when it comes to spring, growers will decide whether to process them or give them another run to breed from,'' Mr Campbell said.
"There are opportunities out there with the low value in livestock at the moment to go counter cyclical and buy a mob of sheep if you are in a position to do so."
Mr Campbell added: "We have to maintain the ewes, the Merino ewe has been the backbone of the maternal side of the flock in WA."
"You only have to look at the WA market indicator compared to Sydney,'' he said.
"We have a finer flock, so we have a higher wool value and it is important to maintain that.
"The outlook for wool values to rebound in the next couple of years is strong, with the natural sustainable renewable qualities of the fibre being increasingly demanded as the consumer preference over petro-chemical based synthetic fabrics."
Nutrien Livestock, Esperance representative Tom Page said it had been a long two years for the livestock industry.
Despite this, Mr Page was confident the worst was behind it market-wise.
"I know we still have a few challenges ahead, but sheep and beef going forward should be reaping the benefits," Mr Page said.
"There have been above average slaughter numbers around Australia for a good time.
"The season has been pushing us to keep offloading ewes, lambs, heifers, cows - we are trying to get numbers off the paddocks and feedlots as quickly as we can.
"Since January we have had good access to Eastern States' markets, which has helped us get churn through the supply.
"Waiting those two or three months to get livestock off property has shortened up to two or three weeks."
Mr Page said waiting for a market had proven challenging because of available feed and feed costs.
While feed challenges were still quite common, he believed market challenges were behind the livestock industry now, as the result of a typical supply and demand shift, which will ramp up over the winter months.
"In sheep, supply has certainly started to dry up in the mutton types, cancelling bookings, saleyard numbers, scraping trucks to go to Katanning, all add up to supply and demand," Mr Page said.
"We are starting to see that become pretty common.
"The tough start to the season has seen the supply of mutton trickle in.
"Many operations are still trying to offload, whether it's dry ewe hoggets, ewe lambs or dry ewes.
"It's adding numbers, but it isn't doing too much damage."
Mr Page said trade lambs were still coming onto the market, but slowing down.
He predicted it would dry up by the end of July and set-up the industry for a good run going into the sucker selling season.
"Saleyards are becoming a bit more of a marketing option, particularly on the heavier type of sheep," Mr Page said.
"We are seeing a few good results from the saleyards and are using that competition in our favour."
Taking a look at the cattle, Mr Page said supply had dried up slightly, after extra calves hit the market due to tough autumn conditions.
He said those calves would normally be sold in the spring.
"Saleyards numbers have slowed down and, like sheep, there have been some good results for the heavy cattle,'' he said.
"Killing space isn't a problem now, and rain in the north will dry up supply even more.
"Grassfed yearlings will be in short supply later on because of the tough start, which has made major supermarkets open up more grainfed contracts to the feedlot.
"So we are seeing some pretty good results going forward, especially in the heavier type weaners."
Coonamble Angus stud co-principal Craig Davis, Bremer Bay, was the guest producer speaker at this year's ASHEEP & BEEF general meeting and conference.
Mr Davis provided an overview of his family's cattle enterprise, including some of the experiences - both good and bad - encountered over the past seven years, having used deferred grazing to drought-proof his property.
The Davis' business encompasses the Coonamble Angus stud and a commercial operation, calving down between 900 and 1000 breeders, carrying 180 replacement heifers and 200 bulls.
They looked at drought-proofing their property about six years ago, after a historically bad season, with a very dry autumn and winter.
Widespread wind erosion hit a few paddocks, prompting the Davis' to decide - this must not happen again.
"We decided we needed to leave a bit more cover on our paddocks, especially if they weren't kikuyu based," Mr Davis said.
"Part of the process to better set ourselves up for the dry periods involved a New South Wales-based nutritionist, who was doing some consulting work for a couple of dairy farmers from WA."
The nutritionist told the Davis family what they were doing wasn't wrong, but was there a more efficient way of going about it.
With scarce land nearby to expand, the consultant challenged them to first use what they had to its full potential.
Deferred grazing - and with it a form of drought-proofing - have become a centrepiece of this infrastructure, providing the Davis' with flexibility.
"For example, in a season where we have a nice early break, we might not lock anything up because we don't need to," Mr Davis said.
"Short springs like last year, we can wean early.
"We can wean the autumn calves early, we can wean the spring calves early.
"The weaning we have done on calves down to about 150 kilograms, and probably even lighter, we've never seen it not be a positive thing."
In a dry autumn-winter, Mr Davis will lock up as much as he can in confinement pens, so livestock aren't walking condition off in larger paddocks.
He had found it beneficial because decisions could be made to sell extra stock if necessary, as they largely retained their condition.
In 2019, the family shifted their focus to growing better quality grass and started making silage.
Mr Davis said his goal was to carry enough silage to keep the cattle herd going for 12 months.
"We are buying some quality hay from Lake Grace, we have straw, lupins and wheat, which we source locally, and we are producing some high quality silage in wrap and a large amount of lower protein pit silage,'' he said.
"We also have the water.
"With this in place, we can defer graze and know about what the cost would be to do so."
Marcus Sounness, Paper Collar Grazing Co, Amelup, is a member of the 2024 WoolPoll panel.
WoolPoll is a poll of eligible wool levy producers, conducted every three years, to determine the levy rate paid to AWI for industry research and development and marketing.
The current levy rate is 1.5pc of the sale price woolgrowers receive for their shorn greasy wool.
At WoolPoll, eligible woolgrowers are asked to consider up to five levy rate options.
They can vote for one or more levy rates in order of preference.
The levy rate that receives the highest number of votes will be paid by all woolgrowers for the next three years (2025/26 - 2027/28).
The levy rate takes effect from July 1, 2025.
Growers who have paid $100 or more in wool levies over the previous three financial years are eligible to vote in WoolPool.
For each $100 of levy paid, they are entitled to one vote.
"Now is a good time for growers to check and update their details so that they receive their voting information packs," Mr Sounness said.
"This is your opportunity to have a say in how much money gets invested in AWI.
"Have a look and back your industry - you get what you pay for and it is your opportunity to be part of the future."
Woolgrowers will be notified of their voting entitlement in August.
Voting opens on Friday, September 20 and closes on Friday, November 1, before being announced two weeks later.
Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) group manager David Beatty spoke about consumer trends and what is driving consumer demand, not just in Australia but globally, the operating environment and also future opportunities.
Mr Beatty said a MLA survey revealed 15pc, of people who identified as redmeat eaters were consuming more because of its freshness and nutrition aspects, whereas 28pc were consuming less due to costs.
Meanwhile, half of the 5pc people who identify as vegetarian in metropolitan Australia, have revealed they occasionally eat redmeat.
Key takeaways in market outlooks for both beef and sheep meant production would continue to rise.
"We remain the world's leader in sheepmeat exports and because of that, that export distribution is likely to continue to diversify," Mr Beatty said.
"From a beef perspective, beef production will continue to rise and reach record levels.
"As the United States rebuilds over the next four to five years, after drought conditions, their export capability will be less.
"Therefore that gives us great opportunities for beef exports in Japan, Korea, the US and other markets - that's a good thing from an Australian perspective."
Mr Beatty said opportunities continue for sheep meat in markets, including Iraq, Iran, Morrocco and Algeria, which Australia could work on.
He said those opportunities were based on demand in those markets for both live sheep and meat.
When asked how much of the live sheep export trade to the Middle East could be replaced by boxed meat and how much by live sheep somewhere else in the world, Mr Beatty said: "The share of Australian live imports in the MENA's (Middle East and Northern African) total sheepmeat consumption has been gradually falling from about 50pc a decade ago in 2011 to about 40pc in 2021.
"However, both live and boxed meat to the Middle East region is forecast to increase, so if that's not coming from Australia it is coming from somewhere else.
"Live imports will continue to be a feature of MENA import markets for the foreseeable future, particularly the religious market, with young and growing affluent local and tourist visitor populations increasing demand for both live and boxed sheepmeat.
"Boxed and chilled volumes will continue to grow at a faster rate than live exports however the MENA market is price sensitive and we have seen increases in live sheep exports over the last 12 months with lower sheep prices in Australia."
V&V Walsh operations manager Rhys Devitt spoke about sheepmeat export challenges during COVID, particularly selling into China.
He said recent noise around processing capacity and backlog was a direct impact of the pandemic, in what was an unforeseen event around the world.
Mr Devitt also spoke about airfreight costs out of WA, which are currently running up to $1.35 per kilogram more than Melbourne, equating to $23 per head.
He said key markets that took live shipping sheep and lambs were price sensitive.
"It is unclear why there are not more additional flights from existing carriers, or why previous carriers have not returned to WA airspace.
"Previously, foreign governments subsidised flights, when airfreight was a critical avenue for wether lambs to the Middle East and China markets."
Mr Devitt said the WA government's dedicated airfreight service to Singapore during COVID worked well.
Setting the scene on volumes, he said at the same time live shipping volumes had decreased over the past few years, V&V Walsh's throughput had increased by 35pc.
"The live shipping seasonality sees them challenging processors from December through to May, but has little impact on the spring flush,'' Mr Devitt said.
"We charted monthly shipping volumes and, historically, the strong push of live shipping occurs in autumn before the ban period has put pressure on winter processing volumes."
Mr Devitt said feedlotting network development had provided additional options for lambs and created consistency to V&V Walsh's processing.
"We challenge live shippers for store lambs in the market," he said.
"This winter has demonstrated that if volume is available we have markets."
In terms of chiller upgrades and operational improvements, V&V Walsh is constructing new chillers, integrating a new slaughter floor chain, testing and integrating objective measurement technology and implementing an operational excellence program.
Mr Devitt said the facility was back to pre-COVID staffing levels, with management working hard to recover through the use of the PALM scheme and TSMIT.
In other presentations, industry updates were provided by Mark Walter, Cascade, Greg Prosser, Farm & General, Esperance, Brad McCormick and Jack Nixon, Shearwell and Danny Burkett, Westcoast Wool & Livestock.
There was also a discussion on the MLA producer demonstration site CN30 project, with Wes Graham, Gorya Farm and ASHEEP & BEEF facilitator Jan Clawson, as well as updates on the pasture variety trial, MLA producer demonstration site, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Feed365 project, and MLA pasture development site weaning, BVDV and bull breakdown projects.
Three honorary memberships were awarded to DPIRD representatives Angelo Loi, Bruce Mullan and Mandy Curnow, in recognition of their project collaborations with ASHEEP & BEEF, longstanding relationships and contribution to the industry.
ASHEEP & BEEF executive officer Sarah Brown's hard work and contributions were also recognised.
"Working with this group is my pleasure," Ms Brown said.
"Sheep and cattle have a great fit in our agricultural mix.
"To me it is a worthwhile undertaking to be involved in this industry as we take on current challenges."
