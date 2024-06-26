Farm Weekly
ACCC flagged competition issues with phase-out

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
June 27 2024 - 8:00am
"The loss of access to live export markets and the potential reduction in competition due to fewer buyers of WA sheep may lead to poorer outcomes for sheep producers by increasing the market power of remaining buyers in a relatively concentrated market," the ACCC submission to the Independent Panel said. The Panel noted that the ban should not take effect until processor expansions were complete.
In its submission to the independent panel for the phase-out of live exports by sea, on June 15 last year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) suggested the panel seek further information about sheep processing capacity in WA and whether the phase out was likely to create an oversupply of sheep in the short to medium-term.

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

