ACCC flagged competition issues with phase-out

In its submission to the independent panel for the phase-out of live exports by sea, on June 15 last year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) suggested the panel seek further information about sheep processing capacity in WA and whether the phase out was likely to create an oversupply of sheep in the short to medium-term.
"Depending on the outcome of those inquiries, it is possible these risks could be mitigated through the adoption of a longer transition period to allow more time for sheep producers to turn off sheep and adjust to changing market conditions or identify new or expanded markets for Australian sheep meat exports," the ACCC submission said.
The ACCC flagged a potential reduction in competition caused by the removal of live export as an alternative market for the WA sheep industry.
"The loss of access to live export markets and the potential reduction in competition due to fewer buyers of WA sheep may lead to poorer outcomes for sheep producers by increasing the market power of remaining buyers in a relatively concentrated market," the ACCC submission said.
"This increases the risks of businesses using unfair trading practices in their dealings with sheep producers and the risks of anti-competitive behaviour through the supply chain."
Nationals leader David Littleproud said this was a very real possibility when he attended the WAFarmers conference in Perth last week and referenced the panel's report as having been divisive in ensuring there were alternatives in place before any ban.
"The report said they shouldn't shut it (live export) down until they could prove they had the processing capacity in WA," Mr Littleproud said.
"The government has simply ignored all advice and it demonstrates the contempt they are treating Western Australians with."
Episode 3 co-founder Matt Dalgleish said they had also shown the effect removing live export as an option had on the WA sheep industry and prices in their report to the panel, when they highlighted the price discounts experienced during the moratorium period.
"What we have seen since the moratorium came into play, through that May to September period, there is a widening of the discount in WA versus the Eastern States," Mr Dalgleish said.
"Normally historically through the whole year, instead of about an eight per cent discount, if I'm talking trade lamb for the Eastern States, that's a normal discount.
"In every year since the moratorium came into play that discount has widened.
"So, the average discount over that five years from 2018 to 2023, was about 16pc as opposed to 8-9pc and the only year individually that it didn't widen a lot was 2020.
"But what happened in 2020, was that we had 1.9 million head of sheep that went to the east, from the west.
"But that doesn't happen every year, some years they're not there at all.
"As we've gotten further along and closer to this phase-out, 2022 and 2023 were the worst years to date.
"During this time the discounts got to their widest on record, up to 25-30pc discount through that moratorium."
He said the discounts had gotten progressively worse as the threat to live export led to the industry suffering a crisis of confidence.
"The discounts have widened, you can see it," Mr Dalgleish said.
"It's clear as anything that it's related to live export, it's just going to be a case of, well if it goes too quickly and there's not the things that need to be put in place then there will be no competition."
This is what the ACCC flagged and would mean the live export ban goes against ACCC policy.
During the recent Standing Committee hearings, WA Meat Industry Authority acting chief executive officer I-Lyn Loo said she had consultations with seven of the largest abattoirs in WA.
"In total, these abattoirs identify that capital investments of more than $435 million are required for the expansion of processing capacity in WA," Ms Loo said.
Mr Littleproud said no-one would spend that much without guarantees.
"And the package certainly doesn't provide for anywhere near this kind of figure," he said.
Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson, a committee vice chairman, said in the course of its hearings, the committee heard overwhelming evidence this legislation was going to have a dramatic and devastating impact on livestock industries across WA.
"We heard not just from sheep producers and people who export live sheep but also from people who produce sheep for the local processing market, whose returns will be dramatically impacted," Mr Wilson said.
Liberal MP for Grey, in South Australia, Rowan Ramsey, made a statement during the presentation of the report in the House of Representatives on Monday.
"It's worth noting it costs about $35 a head to ship sheep from WA to SA, and some of them are going through to New South Wales - I presume that's $55 or $60 a head - and the farmer has to absorb that cost," Mr Ramsey said.
"It's smashed the SA market, so it's much more than just a WA issue.
"There is interest in SA in bringing the boat trade back for exactly the same purposes that exist in WA."
The information Mr Ramsey had been given was that the WA industry on average produces 125pc of the requirement of their slaughter chain.
"This means that, in a time of undersupply, they have enough animals available for the industry to keep their slaughter chain open all the time," he said.
"What happens when you've got undersupply in that situation?
"The price goes up and the ships disappear - they go and ship sheep from other countries.
"But when you've got an oversupply situation, and the price trends down and farmers need to offload their sheep but not pay $60 per head to get them through to NSW, the ships come back.
"They put a floor in the market, which is about $120 or $130 per head.
"That's why it's the safety valve that WA needs.
"It is perfect."
He said the problem was the abattoirs will thrive when there's an oversupply situation, but when there is an undersupply situation, they will have to close an abattoir - somebody has invested millions and millions of dollars to build that abattoir, and then there is the staff who are put off.
"I can tell you: it's hard enough to staff an abattoir on a good day," Mr Ramsey said.
"Let alone to tell your workers to nick off for 18 months or so while the sheep trade comes back and then be expected to re-recruit skilled staff at that stage.
"It simply will not work.
"This will be a death spiral for the industry.
"When they've got undersupply of an abattoir, a slaughter chain will shut.
"And when they've got oversupply farmers will start to exit the industry.
"It's difficult for me to see how the WA industry thrives without this safety valve."
