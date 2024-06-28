Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

X9 1100 combine boosts harvest productivity

By Rhys Tarling
Updated June 28 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The X9 1100 combine is capable of unloading 5.3 bushels per second. Picture supplied.
The X9 1100 combine is capable of unloading 5.3 bushels per second. Picture supplied.

The length of harvest may vary by degrees, but farmers across the board concur it has to be completed in a tight time frame.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.