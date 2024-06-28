X9 1100 combine boosts harvest productivity

The length of harvest may vary by degrees, but farmers across the board concur it has to be completed in a tight time frame.
This is where the X9 1100, John Deere's latest combine in its X Series, will be a sophisticated boon for farmers chafing against deadlines.
With the option to choose from three auger lengths, the X9 1100 is capable of unloading 5.3 bushels per second, equating to a full tank in 1.5 minutes.
Its improved cleaning system means there's 36 per cent more cleaning area in which to put clean grain in the tank.
"Compared to the previous S Series, the increased productivity is one of the main stand outs - they've gone from a single rotor grain separating machine to a dual rotor,'' said AFGRI Equipment's production ag manager Damian O'Neill.
"They've also phased in some significant automation technology."
Mr O'Neill said it used to be up to the operators to adjust the machines and optimise the harvesting targets that the operator's wanted to hit.
"But with the fully integrated tech, which John Deere are renowned for, with Harvest Settings Automation, it allows the operator to set key targets with what they want to achieve with harvesting," he said.
"You may have grain loss as a key target you want to manage, so you input the settings you want to achieve, and the automation will sit within those boundaries and harvest to that capacity.
"It gives you the ability to maximise every capture of yield by making sure your machine is performing properly - you're not losing grain due to it not being cleaned and thrown out the back."
Mr O'Neil said the biggest feature of Harvest Settings Automation was incorporating National Vegetation Information, about a month before the crop was ready for harvest.
"They overlay those images with the cameras on the front of the cab, which then is able to adjust the machine ahead of what yield is coming," he said.
"Its got a two-data reference: a visual that's live, another that's an overlay of vegetation imagery, which gives it more accuracy for the automation.
"It makes it a lot easier for the operator to not have to change settings because it's already done prior to them getting into the cab."
Mr O'Neill said it does not make a harvest foolproof, but it does make it easier for growers to put in rookie operators who can recover the yield potential.
Mr O'Neill said AFGRI will launch the X9 automation and S7 at a demonstration for this year's harvest.
"We'll have that demonstrated across Western Australia, and it can be ordered for next year," he said.
