A case for the 250 Series Axial-Flow combines

IN 2002, Case IH's Axial-Flow combines transitioned from the previous decades' belt-and-chain engineering to a continuously variable transmission, hydraulically-driven machine, according to Boekeman Machinery precision farming specialist Matthew Joyner.
"That was the Axial-Flow 110 Series, and we're now into the 250 Series combines," Mr Joyner said.
Despite the changes the Axial-Flow has undergone since its introduction to the market in the late 1970s, Mr Joyner said the founding principles of grain savings and grain quality have been a north star.
"The engineering and sub-frame structure are very similar through those generations," he said.
"But the simplicity we use to drive the machine, the efficiency and crop flow productivities of an Axial-Flow combine are unsurpassed in the industry.
"It's less busy, easier to maintain, and the cost per hectare is low due to the low maintenance.
"It's easy to run as an operator."
The latest innovation is an automated driven machine learning process known as Harvest Command, which was implemented into Axial-Flow combine harvesters three years ago.
"Harvest Command has 17 sensors across the entire machine and controls six outputs on the machine," Mr Joyner said.
"It can adjust every feature on the machine, including forward speed, rotor speed and sieve setting."
He added this was designed to maintain grain quality and grain performance, "as in, not losing anything at the back," he said.
Mr Joyner said Western Australian farmers were especially keen on adopting new technologies and acquiring high capacity machines.
"We sell a premium product because today's farmers require a premium outcome," he said.
"The windows of opportunity to complete tasks are short you never want to be found wanting for horsepower and with large fronts and extra challenging field conditions through harvest, plus weed seed managing systems, extra horsepower is nearly always required."
When it comes to the Axial-flow's cleaning efficiency, he said the square inches in the sieve area counted.
"You can get a big engine, that's helpful, a big box is helpful for capacity, but thrashing and separating are the founding principles of harvesting," Mr Joyner said.
"If you can't thrash it, and can't separate it and get it in the box, then it's not going to the CBH Group.
"If it's not going to CBH, the dollars aren't going in your pocket."
Excellent residue management is another defining feature of the Axial-Flow Series.
"We have options of 24 blade choppers and 40 blade choppers, for exceptional residue management," Mr Joyner said.
"And then the spreader package will ensure even distribution of residual nutrients across the full widths of 50 foot fronts.
"Since last year, we've been running the Axial-Flows with 50ft fronts and we've had amazing capacity out the front and it does tend to pair well with the bigger combine," he said.
So operators can extract the most value out of their Axial-Flow combines, Mr Joyner said Boekeman Machinery runs an annual combine clinic.
"We run that in early October, so people have time to re-skill before harvest," he said.
"We're trying to teach people to drive their combine well it's not that AI isn't a benefit and Harvest Command isn't good, but at the same time, if we get people to understand their machine, they can make decisions with Harvest Command."
