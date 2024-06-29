Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

A case for the 250 Series Axial-Flow combines

By Rhys Tarling
June 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boekeman Machinery precision farming specialist Matthew Joyner by a Case IH Axial-Flow 9250.
Boekeman Machinery precision farming specialist Matthew Joyner by a Case IH Axial-Flow 9250.

IN 2002, Case IH's Axial-Flow combines transitioned from the previous decades' belt-and-chain engineering to a continuously variable transmission, hydraulically-driven machine, according to Boekeman Machinery precision farming specialist Matthew Joyner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.