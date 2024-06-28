Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

CSBP welcomes leading ag women to Kwinana

June 29 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
During their visit to Kwinana,the Women in Farming members got to climb to the top of CSBP's 20,000-tonne Flexi-N tank and see CSBP's upgraded conveyor system that runs from the Kwinana bulk jetty to CSBP's storage facilities.
During their visit to Kwinana,the Women in Farming members got to climb to the top of CSBP's 20,000-tonne Flexi-N tank and see CSBP's upgraded conveyor system that runs from the Kwinana bulk jetty to CSBP's storage facilities.

CSBP Fertilisers was pleased to welcome representatives from Women in Farming to its Kwinana works, with members from its Wagin branch enjoying a behind-the-scenes tour at WA leading fertiliser company.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.