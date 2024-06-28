CSBP welcomes leading ag women to Kwinana

CSBP Fertilisers was pleased to welcome representatives from Women in Farming to its Kwinana works, with members from its Wagin branch enjoying a behind-the-scenes tour at WA leading fertiliser company.
CSBP is a proud supporter of Women in Farming through its community investment program, and has supported the group on several occasions over recent years.
Women in Farming is a WA-based organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering women in agriculture since 2009.
Its network consists of 13 branches with about 250 members.
It is focused on supporting the efficiency, resilience, and profitability of its individual members and the agricultural communities they live in.
During their visit to Kwinana, the group toured several of CSBP's extensive storage sheds and despatch plants and learned about CSBP's local manufacturing capabilities.
The group also got to climb to the top of CSBP's 20,000-tonne Flexi-N tank and see CSBP's upgraded conveyor system that runs from the Kwinana bulk jetty to CSBP's storage facilities.
The tour wrapped up with a visit to the CSBP soil and plant analysis laboratory in Bibra Lake, where the group saw how plants are analysed in the Australasian Soil and Plant Analysis Council certified lab.
CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp acknowledged the important role Women in Farming play in supporting agricultural enterprises.
"CSBP is passionate about building and nurturing resilient agricultural communities and we recognise the work that Women in Farming does across WA aligns strongly with this," Mr Lamp said.
"Having a professional support network that provides women in regional communities with opportunities to share ideas and other business management perspectives is vital to improving knowledge and management of farm businesses.
"We have supported Women in Farming through our community investment program for several years, and it was a pleasure to welcome them to our Kwinana works to demonstrate how CSBP continues to provide the best reliability, experience and advice to WA growers."
Wagin Women in Farming branch president Jenny West thanked CSBP for the opportunity to explore its Kwinana works and the CSBP Lab.
"As farmers we only see the end product when it goes onto our paddocks or when we send soil/crop samples off for testing,'' Ms West said.
"This day was so very informative."
