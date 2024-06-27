Perth leads the way on house price values

Perth will continue its nation-leading increase in home values, with new data showing property prices in the WA capital will rise by at least eight per cent next financial year.
PropTrack said today that Perth's property prices had already risen 18.9 per cent for the financial year-to-date, and they were set to rise by a further 8pc-11pc over the next one.
Strong buyer demand and exceptionally tight supply in Perth means the market has out-performed all others across the nation over the past financial year.
The trajectory has prompted PropTrack to revise its forecasts for the 2024 calendar year - upwards to a rise of 2pc-5pc nationally.
The forecast now tips higher growth for Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin and Canberra.
Melbourne and Sydney retains its 3pc-6pc forecast, but will most likely trend towards the top end of the range.
PropTrack economic research director and report author Cameron Kusher said forecasting home price growth for the year ahead was becoming increasingly challenging, given the property market was proving to be more resilient than anticipated.
Stage 3 tax cuts and a potential interest rate cut - at the end of the year or early next year - should increase disposable incomes and consumer confidence for most households and boost borrowing capacity, which will feed demand for home purchases.
"Today, the volume of new stock coming to market has continued to rise and broaden to more capital cities and the overall volume of stock for sale has persistently increased,'' Mr Kusher said.
"Despite the lift in stock for sale, there has also been a significant increase in sales volumes and subsequently price growth has been stronger than anticipated early in 2024.
"The market is proving much more resilient to the sustained pause in interest rates and uplift in stock than we had anticipated."
Mr Kucher said Perth home prices rose by 20.6pc in the year to May, 2024, which was a record high - and the strongest annual growth rates of all markets.
While housing stock in Perth was still critically love - sitting 23.4pc lower than a year ago.
Perth houses are on average on the market for only 41 days - meaning buyers need to have their finance in place to be able to compete in the marketplace.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.