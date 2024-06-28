Kellerberrin sales market is getting busier

A few years ago it might have taken many months or years to sell a house in Kellerberrin, now they are often under offer within days.
Like much of regional WA, the centrally-located Shire is enjoying an influx of prospective buyers, drawn by the relative affordability of its housing stock.
Nutrien Harcourts WA real estate agent Annett Gibson has been working in Kellerberrin for slightly more than a year and said the market was definitely getting busier.
Grain industry workers were bringing their families to town and were looking for three-bedroom houses, in good condition, with larger gardens and sheds.
At the lower end of the market, semi-retired people from Perth were buying fixer-uppers on a smaller block, which they could renovate over the next 10 years with a view to living there in retirement.
Ms Gibson said there was good demand for three-bedroom homes worth $200,000 to $300,000 - and pressure for vacant land for new builds, with no new subdivisions likely to be available soon.
Real Estate Institute of WA (REIWA) data to June shows house prices in the town have risen by 28.6 per cent over the past five years - compared to 42.2pc across the Wheatbelt.
In the past year, those values spiked considerably, reaching a median price of $158,000 for a home and $26,500 for a large vacant block.
On average, homes are selling in 10 days, REIWA said.
In comparison, the median price for a three-bedroom home in Perth is $585,000.
Median farmland values in the Shire have also risen over the past five years - by 17.5pc to $2291 per hectare in 2023 - putting it ahead of the entire Great Eastern Wheatbelt's median price of $1632/ha.
Rural Bank's latest Farmland Values report shows five farms were sold in the Shire last year, highlighting higher demand for the land when looking across the Great Eastern region.
Ms Gibson said she has recently had a house under offer within four days of going to market, and a new listing has received one offer.
Two vacant blocks in town also sold within a week, she said.
Ms Gibson's current listings include 76 Forrest Street, which is on the market for $295,000.
It offers a sturdy, three-bedroom home on a 974 square metre block close to the main street.
It has a spacious dining area, which is full of natural light, and an open kitchen with views of the front garden.
Listed for offers above $215,000, 8 Bath Street, comprises a 1797 square metre block with a three-bedroom home.
The home has an open living and dining area connected to a semi-enclosed kitchen and an adjoining carport.
The property includes a garden shed, perfect for storing tools and outdoor equipment, and an impressive 2m x 9m workshop/shed, with two roller doors, insulation, concrete flooring and power.
A modern home at 16 Mitchell Street was built in 2016 and has a contemporary layout and stylish fittings.
It offers a spacious living area that flows into an open-concept kitchen/dining space and two medium-sized bedrooms.
The property offers a healthy rental return and is tenanted through a property manager until January 2025.
It is listed for $195,000.
