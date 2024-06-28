Farm Weekly
Kellerberrin sales market is getting busier

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
June 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
A good example of houses now selling quickly in Kellerberrin: 16 Mitchell Street was built in 2016 and has a contemporary layout and stylish fittings.
A few years ago it might have taken many months or years to sell a house in Kellerberrin, now they are often under offer within days.

