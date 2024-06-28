Bonnie makes art in soaps

Art is defined as "the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form, such as painting or sculpture, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power".
Traditionally when people think of art they imagine the examples given in the definition, but for those lucky enough to own products created by Rurale Skincare, art takes on a new meaning.
Bonnie Stevens is the brains and hands behind Rurale Skincare and her handmade works of art are of a much more practical nature.
Ms Stevens makes bars of soap, among other skincare products, and no two bars are ever the same.
She brainstorms, mixes, pours and cuts every single bar of soap herself in her Kukerin home, each batch with its own individual scent, texture and visual appeal.
The bars are creamy, colourful and some almost look edible.
Ms Stevens, partner Taaj Costantini and their four children relocated from the city to the Wheatbelt almost three years ago.
"We were renting in Perth but prices were already high," Ms Stevens said.
"And then when COVID hit everything went crazy with real estate.
"So we decided to look at rural areas because the prices were good and we found a place in Kukerin and jumped at it.
"Honestly it's been one of the best decisions we've ever made."
Mr Costantini works at a local farm at Nyabing.
The couple's children are aged between three and nine, and all except the youngest attend the local school.
Ms Stevens has always had an interest in natural beauty products and decided to try her hand at making them herself.
"Kukerin is a very small town, it's great here and we are settling in slowly," she said.
"I wanted to find a way to connect with the region and the people, so I decided to make my products to sell locally."
Ms Stevens' soap bars have become very popular in the region due to their visual appeal and quality ingredients, but she said the soap making process was very scientific.
"There is a lot of trial and error," she said.
"Sometimes the patterns are not easy to make, if the batter is too thick you're not going to get a good outcome, there's a lot of science and maths involved.
"I always make a small batch first, especially with natural ingredients to get the balance right, colours can change, smells can change throughout the process.
"Obviously you don't want a bar that's going to disintegrate within a week of using it and ingredients are expensive, so I need to be sure the combinations will work."
Ms Stevens said she learned the basic cold process method of soap making about seven or eight years ago.
"Back then I began experimenting with different ingredients starting with natural clays and botanical infusions but I wanted to incorporate honey, because I love honey," she said.
"I started with honey from Pemberton and Tarin Rock and I am about to make a soap with honey from Hyden."
Using locally sourced ingredients, wherever possible, is extremely important to Ms Stevens, as it teaches her more about her surrounding environment and offers the chance to meet the locals.
"When I started I used basic olive oil, shea butter, coconut oil, then additives like coconut cream and eventually honey," she said.
"My thinking was where can I go from here?
"So I investigated a lot of things I could incorporate into the soaps that are found locally.
"It snowballed from there with the wool fibres, canola oil, olive oil from Mt Barker, quandong - and all the other bits and pieces of ingredients I can find from around here.
"I add them into the mix to see where it goes and if it works then that's great, I go ahead and make the soap."
Initially selling her soaps herself led to interest from retail stores, who contacted Ms Stevens asking to stock her products.
She also began supplying to short-term holiday rental property owners.
Rurale Skincare has also accumulated a large following on Instagram.
"As soon as I post a photo on social media of a new soap they sell before they are even ready," Ms Stevens said.
"I am so happy that everybody wants to keep adding to their collections, but for the moment I have taken a step back from retail and am focusing on my wholesale customers who order custom soaps."
Particularly popular are the imprinted soaps.
"I went and bought a 3D printer so I didn't have to spend a fortune on custom-made stamps," Ms Stevens said.
She has used the printer to create stamps of bees, town names, tractors, flowers - any shape within reason that a customer requests.
"The printer has already paid for itself and everyone loves the shapes the stamps make,'' she said.
"It brings a real point of difference to my soaps."
As she makes all her products from scratch by herself Ms Stevens said it is impossible to measure how many hours a week she spends working around her busy family life.
"I work whenever I can fit it in," she said.
"Taaj supports me more than anyone and has some great ideas which gives me more motivation to focus on the local produce and showcase what our State has to offer," she said.
Most recently Ms Stevens completed a large custom order for the Yongergnow Australian Malleefowl Centre & Cafe at Ongerup and collaborated with Bannister Downs Dairy.
"Yongergnow wanted seven individual soaps created, each dedicated to the seven surrounding towns of Ongerup, Borden, Bremer Bay, Jerramungup, Gnowangerup, Boxwood Hill and Pingrup," she said.
"I spoke with local people and carefully selected the ingredients, such as local Kwongan honey, which is in the Bremer Bay soap.
"The Pingrup soap has lake salt sourced from Lake Deborah and Borden has GM-free canola oil from Block 275 at Eradu.
"I've tried to source as local as possible, but it can be quite limiting.
"But I've done my best to represent these towns with the resources I have."
Complete with a very cute cow stamp are the soaps made with milk.
"I contacted Bannister Downs Dairy for permission to use their milk in a soap and they were more than accommodating," Ms Stevens said.
"We are so excited about this joint venture.
"I am also in contact with Good Earth Dairy to use their camel milk in a soap, and Hollands Track Farm at Newdegate is supplying beef tallow for a soap for the Newdegate Ag Show in September.
"So there's lots of exciting things happening."
