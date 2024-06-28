Creating for the love of it

From her base on the family farm between New Norcia and Yerecoin, Nicky Brennan has grown a creative life based around three favourite things - leading her towards a fledgling onfarm side business.
Ms Brennan is already well-known in Yerecoin - a small town on the Victoria Plains - as a wedding florist and founder of the annual Yerecoin Market.
And for the spectacular photos of the farm in action, that she regularly posts from her trusty iPhone.
"I love taking photos and Instagram is great for that,'' Ms Brennan said.
"It is like a little visual diary, showing what our farming lifestyle is all about.''
Ms Brennan grew up in South Australia and came to WA about 30 years ago "as a backpacker who never went home''.
"I love it here and I love the lifestyle,'' she said.
Her husband Matt is a fourth-generation family farmer, and the couple and their 23-year-old son Klay, now run wheat and sheep on about 2200 hectares.
Their daughter Bree, 20, is living with her boyfriend on a farm at Bremer Bay - and "she also loves the farming life", Ms Brennan said.
The Brennans harvest about 900ha of noodle wheat, 350ha of barley, 200ha of lupins and a bit of hay for sheep feed annually and run about 1600 Merino ewes mated to Suffolk and White Suffolk rams, turning off about 1700 head to Fletcher International in Albany.
Like many in their region, they have faced a relatively tough and dry autumn.
They have been feeding livestock all year and, with the dams running dry, have occasionally carted in water over the past few months.
"We have had some nice opening rain in the past couple of weeks, so the paddocks are starting to green up,'' Ms Brennan said this week.
Yerecoin is a bit of a dot on the map, having been established as a railway station on the new line north of Toodyay.
The surrounding land was all owned by the Midland Railway Company and was not subdivided until about 1925.
These days, it has only one shopfront and a wheatbin, Ms Brennan said.
Since the pub closed, the town's meeting spot is Yerecoin Traders, run by fellow locals Amanda and Tim Walker.
"For a small town we are lucky to have a thriving tennis and golf club and fantastic pilates classes during the week,'' Ms Brennan said.
So the annual Yerecoin Market, held every November, offers a lot of excitement for the local community, who really get behind it.
Ms Brennan began the market eight years ago as a tiny affair, it's since become an annual drawcard to the town, filled with high-quality creative wares and produce from artisans around the region.
And it's all been done of the strength of social media - the Yerecoin Market Facebook page has 1900 followers - and word of mouth.
"It started with just three stalls at a disused church in town and has organically grown since then,'' Ms Brennan said.
"It has just boomed.
"People travel from all over the place.''
Last year more than 90 stallholders set up in the heart of town and about 1500-2000 people attended, drawn by the prospect of a lovely country drive to a destination loaded with community spirit.
Among the carefully curated stallholders were local artisans, jewellers, furniture restorers, craftsmen, candle-makers, food producers, distillers and bakers.
There's also fashion and accessories, and home and lifestyle goods and services.
"Yerecoin Market isn't just a market, it's a celebration of community, creativity and small business,'' Ms Brennan said.
But the success has become a double-edged sword - as last year's event took Yerecoin to the limits of what its infrastructure could cope with.
Ms Brennan said she was already considering her approach to this year's market - which may revert to a more manageable, lower-key event.
"I might have to pull it back to something a bit smaller,'' she said.
As well as forming the backbone of the market's organisational team, Ms Brennan's ceramics and flower bouquets are popular at the markets.
And as she starts to sell more of her rustic pottery pieces, it is becoming a handy "side hustle" to the family farm business.
Ms Brennan said she had embraced her creativity side later in life, making the slow progression into pottery through an earlier business in wedding flowers.
"I started ceramics through a good friend Nat Tonkin, at the Tin Shed Pottery Club, at Moora, who taught me the basics,'' Ms Brennan said.
"It has evolved from there.
"For me, it wasn't about making a business out of it, it was a passion thing.
"Now that I am starting to get better at ceramics, I might start to nurture the business side a little more.''
Ms Brennan hand-builds pieces by slapping, pinching, carving and coil-building clay, using minimal tools, and a generally neutral palette.
It is a slow and meditative process resulting in textured pieces that have a warmth and depth to them.
They have life.
"You can't rush ceramics,'' Ms Brennan said.
"It takes about three to four weeks to get one piece finished."
Ms Brennan said she preferred hand-building as it meant her work looked hand-made, with all the quirks and individuality inherent in the process.
"When I started, I was looking for my own style,'' she said.
"I especially like the pinching process, as I can see that it is handcrafted.
"Hand-building is not perfect.''
Ms Brennan said her work was particularly inspired by a family trip to the Bungle Bungle range, about two years ago, where she could explore the landscape.
The form of her pieces has evolved too, towards a rounded shape, which "fits nicely in your hand".
"I am doing functional pieces - lots of cups and bowls,'' she said.
"My style is simple, rustic and earthy - and it will keep developing.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.