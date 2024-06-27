Live cattle export trade targeted

Live cattle exports are squarely in the firing line of the Australian Greens, some Independents and the Animal Justice party as their next target, aligning with animal activists agenda's that have stated all along they want all Australian live exports shutdown permanently and immediately.
Speaking after the the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Export by Sea) Bill 2024, passed the lower house The National's leader David Littleproud said it was not surprising to hear the Independents already turning their attention on yet another viable and legal trade without thinking of the Australian producers whose livelihoods would be destroyed.
"During debate we have already heard from Teal Independent MP Zali Steggall, who, in her support of Labor's Bill, declared live exports of cattle should be next," Mr Littleproud said.
"The Nationals have been warning this Bill will only encourage animal activists to expand their destruction of agriculture and this week our worst fears are being realised with cattle confirmed as the next target for activists and Independents including the inner-city MPs who have no understanding of agriculture."
Utilising their statements to make it known live cattle exports were the next industry they will lobby to have shut down were Independent MPs Zali Steggall, Warringah, NSW, Sophie Scamps, Mackellar, NSW, and Andrew Wilkie, Clark, Tasmania.
Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) chief executive officer, Mark Harvey-Sutton said the passage of the sheep ban bill through the House of Representatives was an act of political bastardry.
"This is an outrage, which hasn't been seen by Australian agriculture in decades and industry will continue to fight the ban,"Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"We are appalled at the haste this bill, which has been shoved through the House of Representatives.
"Many of the 10,000 submissions were dismissed out of hand and went unread and unanswered.
"How can the government say it has adequately considered the damage this bill will do?"
He said it evidenced the lack of regard the Labor government had for WA and
"This move is a slap in the face to Australian farmers and ignores the needs of our growing overseas markets.
"The ridiculous speed and lack of transparency demonstrated by the government is an outrage."
He said there had been unrest within the whole agricultural industry since the announcement of the phase-out policy and the government's obvious acceptance of an activist agenda, because once it has had success where will it stop?
"It is a process that should make any Australian who works in an industry pursued by activists, unfortunately need to look over their shoulder," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"Will it be your industry and job next?"
The outcome of the senate vote once again showed the disingenuous nature of Labor and Mr Watt, Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
Only hours prior to the first vote Mr Watt had said he supported a senate inquiry into the bill, yet when it came time to vote, he voted against the inquiry, just as he had said this legislation would not be introduced in this term of parliament, but it has been.
Liberal MP Slade Brockman, WA, asked Mr Watt whether he believed a senate inquiry would head to WA.
"Of course there will need to be an inquiry," Mr Watt said.
"...I think it would be a good idea for the senate inquiry to go WA."
Northern Territory Cattlemans' Association (NTCA) chief executive officer Will Evans gave evidence via a submission and in person at the Standing committee's Canberra hearing.
Mr Evans spoke candidly having experienced first hand the devastation the 2011 live cattle ban had on pastorlists and the entire cattle industry in the North of the country especially.
Mr Evans said it was hard to put trust in a government that cannot even provide the compensation it was ordered by the Federal Court to pay the victims of the 2011 live cattle ban.
"It has been 4,753 days since the decision was made to ban the northern trade in 2011,"Mr Evans said.
"It has been 1,471 days since the Federal Court determined that this decision was unlawful.
"We are told by this government that we are an industry today that enjoys their support, yet this support does not extend to fairly settling the class action and righting the wrongs of the past.
"Further, while waiting for this compensation to be paid, we are forced to watch and even asked to participate in the same wrong being inflicted upon our friends in WA.
"We are told that this decision is warranted, that it is needed, and that it is the will of the Australian people.
"I reject that.
"I reject that the suffering and hardship inflicted upon the families in regional WA is the will of the Australian people.
"I want to say this: I have lived through this before and so have the members of the NTCA.
"This is a policy that will walk into the kitchens and the bedrooms of the people that it affects as well as classrooms, offices and places where they live.
"This will cause them harm.
"It is a heavy weight for a government to bear.
"I hope it is one which the government is truly comfortable carrying.
"The only way to prevent this harm is to reverse this policy decision."
Keep the sheep representative Ben Sutherland praised those senators who stood up for a fair go by supporting an inquiry into the bill, saying that the issue needed a fair hearing.
Independent MPs Jackie Lambie, David Pocock and David Van and One Nation MP Malcolm Roberts, were all present to vote against the bill, with the only non Labor or Greens MP to vote for the bill being Independent MP Tammy Tyrrell.
"It was great to see members of the cross bench stand up and be counted when farmers, truckies and rural communities needed them.
"This is an issue that will affect agriculture across the country.
"There is still time for other senators to change their minds when it comes to the final vote.
"That's why we are heading to Canberra to tell our side of the story.
"It's clear the Government is only interested in votes from inner city people it can do deals with.
"We will be standing up and making the case that our regional towns and communities matter too."
"This Bill has generated enormous community concern and has sparked the largest agricultural support rallies seen in 50 years in Australia,"Mr Littleproud said.
"There is seething anger across farming communities because our farmers have been treated with contempt."
