Farm Weekly
Home/Multimedia
Watch

Live cattle export trade targeted

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated June 28 2024 - 11:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Live cattle exports are squarely in the firing line of the Australian Greens, some Independents and the Animal Justice party as their next target, aligning with animal activists agenda's that have stated all along they want all Australian live exports shutdown permanently and immediately.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

More from Legacy redirect multimedia

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.