Farm Weekly
Home/Multimedia

'Dodgey' farmland becomes conservation prize

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
Updated July 1 2024 - 12:37pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Bush Heritage, a national not-for-profit conversation organisation, today plans to settle the $4 million purchase of Dodgey Downs - a 726-hectare cropping and bush block in the shadows of the Stirling Ranges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

More from Legacy redirect multimedia

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.