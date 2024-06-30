'Dodgey' farmland becomes conservation prize

Bush Heritage, a national not-for-profit conversation organisation, today plans to settle the $4 million purchase of Dodgey Downs - a 726-hectare cropping and bush block in the shadows of the Stirling Ranges.
The organisation has so far raised $3m in donations towards purchasing the property, which it negotiated to buy at the start of the year against competition with neighbouring farmers.
The property has about 600ha cropped to wheat and canola, under a lease, but will be progressively revegetated over the next three to five years.
Ultimately this will take the farmland out of agricultural production - instead, it will provide a significant landbridge between neighbouring nature reserves and national parks.
Bush Heritage's healthy landscapes manager for the South West WA, Alex Hams, said it was an exciting moment for the organisation, which was established about 30 years ago and owns and manages about 1.2 million hectares in 19 priority landscapes across Australia.
"We don't get to acquire properties for our purposes very often, so when we do, it is exciting for our team and the supporters who work with us and alongside us,'' Mr Hams said.
"It is also important to work with the community who live out there and work in that space as well."
Bush Heritage's landholdings focus on areas that are under-represented in the national reserve system.
The organisation has three pillars - conservation management of land it owns, supporting indigenous corporations to manage large tracts land, and, most recently, partnering with big agricultural organisations to support sustainable agriculture projects.
"With agriculture occurring over the majority of Australia, it is important we work alongside people in agriculture to deliver better outcomes for conversation and resource management at a large landscape scale,'' Mr Hams said.
In the South West, Bush Heritage focuses its conservation efforts on an area between the Fitzgerald National Park and the Stirling Ranges - the so-called 'Fitz-Stirling' region.
Fitz-Stirling is part of Gondwana Link's conservation vision to link and restore a 1000-kilometre swathe between the forests at Margaret River to the Great Western Woodlands, on the edge of the Nullarbor Plain.
As part of this effort, Bush Heritage owns and manages five reserves covering about 6300ha in the Fitz-Stirling, which includes the 1042ha Red Moort and the 2128ha Monjebup reserves.
"We are trying to provide, as best we can, protection of some of those remnant bushlands remaining in that landscape, and also trying to provide as good as possible a connection between large bushland areas to provide a corridor and habitat for native animals to thrive and survive,'' Mr Hams said.
"The addition of Dodgey Downs brings our reserve network to just over 7000ha - which is a nice milestone."
Mr Hams said Bush Heritage had been working in the Fitz-Stirling for about 20 years.
The area was selected because it was an internationally recognised biodiversity hotspot - one of only two in Australia - and was now one of 20 priority places targetted under the Australian Government's threatened species action plan.
"Working in this space is important for us to deepen our impact and provide conservation and protection for the bushland and the animals that live in that area,'' Mr Hams said.
Dodgey Downs was obviously named by someone with a strong sense of black humour.
Mr Hams said the property sits in an area known locally as Death Valley.
"It is in the rain shadow of the Stirlings, so it doesn't have good, reliable rainfall historically and the soils are pretty variable - some aren't too bad, but some are pretty rocky," he said.
"I think someone had a bit of a laugh - 'let's call this bit of relatively unproductive land Dodgey Downs and have fun with it','' he said.
Mr Hams said Dodgey Downs had been at the top of Bush Heritage's wish list for years, but went on the market for the first time just before Christmas last year.
"It's the dream block that will provide connection and significantly increase our opportunities to have an impact in one of the most incredible places on our continent," he said.
Bush Heritage bought the property on the open market, in competition with neighbouring landholders.
"For us, the value of the property in terms of our conservation effort was that it provides a fantastic corridor between our Mojenup and Red Moort reserves,'' Mr Hams said.
"There is a direct link where we can provide a corridor across that bit of the landscape.
"And it will also provide a much healthier corridor within Monjebup reserve itself joining up with the Corackerup nature reserve.''
Mr Hams said part of the original Dodgey Downs landholding was carved out and amalgamated with remnant bushland on neighbouring lotsto form Monjebup reserve, which Bush Heritage bought in 2007.
About 150ha of the existing Dodgey Downs landholding is originally vegetated bushland, mostly in the creek lines, with the remaining 600ha cleared for cropping.
The creek lines show salinity impacts, which Mr Hams hopes to address as part of the revegetation project.
Mr Hams said the organisation had budgeted $5m for the project - including the $4m sale price and $1m to cover five years of management - and had so far raised $3m towards the project from private donations.
The remainder would be covered by previous donations held in trust.
Bush Heritage will also put a carbon covenant on the property to generate carbon credits to offset some of its costs.
Dodgey Downs will continue to be cropped for the next three to five years under lease, while Bush Heritage undertakes the necessary research and planning for the restoration project.
It will also take some years to accumulate the seed for such a large revegetation effort.
The intent is to return about 200ha of cleared land a year back to revegetated bushland.
Mr Hams said Bush Heritage was very aware the purchase meant it would be taking farmland out of production, in an region of high demand from corporate investors and farming families wanting to expand.
"We are conscious of that,'' Mr Hams said.
"We are aware we are working in an agricultural landscape.
"We don't want to just buy up every bit of farmland that we can and put it back to bush.
"We are very strategic about where we would purchase properties - either alongside our existing reserve network so that we can bolster those, or ideally where it connects our reserves to other large remnant bushland areas nearby.
"We are very focused on minimising the amount of revegetation we need to do to maximise the benefit for the ecosystem.
"We look, where we can, for the dodgiest bits of land we can purchase to be able to do that.''
