Ideal add-on option south of Badgingarra

June 29 2024 - 5:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Conveniently located next door to Mullering Brook Farm, Ooranya represents an ideal add-on opportunity to acquire a combined arable/grazing area in excess of 1364 hectares.
Ooranya is in the Shire of Dandaragan, 12 kilometres south of Badgingarra on the Brand Highway.

