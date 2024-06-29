Ideal add-on option south of Badgingarra

Ooranya is in the Shire of Dandaragan, 12 kilometres south of Badgingarra on the Brand Highway.
Conveniently located next door to Mullering Brook Farm, it represents an ideal add-on opportunity to acquire a combined arable/grazing area in excess of 1364 hectares.
It is in an area considered to be frost free in a 550 millimetre rainfall zone.
The property has been listed for sale with AWN, with selling agents Rowan Spittle and Greg Tilbrook now accepting offers.
Water security is a key feature of the farm, with abundant potable ground water allowing high stocking rates and reliable spray water.
Given the capacity for high stocking rates and high crop yields, there has been a focus on mixed farming typically running 1200 breeding ewes, 150 breeding cattle and agisting 500 to 1000 head of cattle in the spring.
Tagasaste has been planted throughout the sandier soils, which provide excellent cattle fodder.
Well-fenced into 25 paddocks, fencing is mostly 7/90/30 with a hot wire and is less than 20-years-old.
Typical crop areas are 600ha which can be pushed out to 800ha in some years.
Total paddock grazing, including laneways and Tagasaste, is about 1160ha.
Infrastructure includes a 900-head Atlex sheep yards, 600-head DSY cattleyards all in excellent condition, and seven fixed silos of 1500 to 2000 bushell, a fertiliser shed, a 10m x 20m concreted workshop, 12m x 24m machinery shed and water infrastructure to supply the whole farm.
There is a well-cared for home, with four bedrooms, one bathroom, a large outdoor living area and a well-kept garden - all just 200km from Perth or Geraldton.
