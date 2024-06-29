Farm Weekly
Wood-fired niche gets coffee roasting

By Mel Williams
June 29 2024 - 8:00pm
Frothin Coffee founder Purri Gould said the family business was born out of unadulterated coffee nerdery and backyard experimentation.
Old-style coffee, slow roasted using a wood-fired plant is capturing the attention of caffeine aficionados across the South West.

