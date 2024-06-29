Wood-fired niche gets coffee roasting

Old-style coffee, slow roasted using a wood-fired plant is capturing the attention of caffeine aficionados across the South West.
Frothin Coffee is one of only four wood-fired coffee roasters in Australia and the only one in Western Australia.
"We were born out of unadulterated coffee nerdery and backyard experimentation," said company founder Purri Gould.
The coffee journey for Mr Gould and his wife Steph began with a bright orange Kombi van, which they decked out for brewing and selling coffee in a park in Mandurah.
The next step was to set up a small batch, wood-fired roastery with enough capacity to roast beans for their business and a range of local cafes.
This involved a trip to Italy to secure a handmade Trabattoni machine that uses a 120-year-old process.
It was set up in a converted shipping container at the Goulds' home in Golden Bay, a coastal suburb south of Perth.
An opportunity then came up to expand into an old mechanic's workshop.
Groundswell Drivethru Coffee and Cafe, Mandurah, is now their main cafe base, complete with drive-through facilities.
A second cafe has been added at the Food Innovation Precinct of WA (FIPWA), based at the Peel Business Park, and recently the Goulds have taken on the historic Edenvale Heritage Rooms at Pinjarra.
The Edenvale homestead, now turned tea rooms, was built in 1888 for the pioneering McLarty family, and the Goulds are fast learning how to run a restaurant and function centre in the old building, which features original jarrah floorboards and woodwork.
The Victorian-era homestead is part of a rural village precinct, which also includes St John's Church and Liveringa homestead, and has an interesting history of its own.
It was the home of Sir Duncan Ross McLarty, a former WA premier from 1947 to 1953, and has been heritage listed as a home of incredible significance.
It has a dining room, large parlour, main bedrooms, a guest bedroom and a sitting room of the back verandah.
The sitting room was once occupied by a significant member of the household staff, Kitty Rose, an Aboriginal girl who was employed by the McLartys as a domestic helper when Sir Ross was a young boy.
Mr Rose lived at the homestead for the rest of her life and is said to have entertained her friends in this room.
In 2009, arsonists caused severe damage to the south wing, which has been carefully restored and was recognised in 2013 for its outstanding renovation in the WA State Heritage Awards.
The homestead offers many welcoming spots to relax and enjoy a treat - and an excellent coffee, of course.
Mr Gould said their wood-fired roasting method set their coffee apart from any other brew in WA.
He said the brickwork was the hero of the roaster and it took an hour to heat this up.
"We use jarrah firewood and want plenty of heat at the start of the roast," he said.
"The coffee beans then follow the natural progression of the fire as we measure the rate of rise in minutes and then the gradual cooling down.
"There are a lot of calculations to be made on the fly to manipulate the beans to get the roasted flavour that you want."
Why bother going the extra mile, when most coffee roasters are computerised?
"It is the romanticism about using fire and definitely the superior taste," Mr Gould said.
"The wood provides a gentle heat source for a longer roast and the coffee has a gentler roast profile.
"You get excellent development of the green coffee beans as the brick warmth heats them up.
"I have fallen in love with this process.
"I can make heavy or light, slightly acidic, flavours.
"It is possible to get different styles from the roaster, just like you get different styles of wine.
"We can put our own take on it."
The Goulds sell their beans wholesale to a range of customers, including the Pinjarra Bakery, Bru's House Coffee Shop and Flat White cafe, and direct to customers from their cafes or online.
They do four main flavours - a bolder line, a lighter line, a batch brew and a cold brew.
At the Groundswell cafe at FIPWA the most popular is the Godfather blend, which is an Italian Java style.
While the industry has experienced supply challenges, Mr Gould said the company had solid supply chain relationships that allowed for a consistent supply of great coffee greens.
The picturesque cafe and niche coffee experience has also earned them some international recognition.
Culinary couple John Torode and his wife Lisa Faulkner visited Groundswell Drivethru, filming a segment for their "John and Lisa's Food Trip Down Under" series that aired in England in January.
The pair travelled along the WA coast in search of the best local food and wine for the five week series, which Mr Gould hopes might be screened in Australia or available online sometime soon.
"Super honoured to have the coolest culinary couple travel from England and visit our cafe,'' Mr Gould posted about the visit.
"A rockstar film crew came in and captured their visit.''
