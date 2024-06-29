Jane's got your weather covered

> A Janes Weather page set up for the Latham Weather Stations surrounding climate. Subscribers could integrate their own weather station and set these for their farm. The worm graph shows the unique AI-adapted forecast for the weather station. The app was developed to meet the needs of farmers for data-driven weather forecasting and guidance specific to their location. It has 6000 subscribers, constantly adding to its database, and is keen to promote the platform to WA farmers and grower groups, investing in onfarm weather stations.