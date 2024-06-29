Jane's got your weather covered

Jane Bunn is a meteorologist and consultant, with a passion for weather.
And if you've been to Melbourne recently, you might have seen her as a forecaster and presenter on 7News.
Her professional role and, self-confessed enthusiasm for the subject, mean she shares a frustration common to many farmers - the inaccuracy or lack of local detail in traditional forecasts.
And so she set out to do something about it.
Since 2017, she has been developing Jane's Weather app, focussed on meeting the needs of farmers for data-driven forecasting and guidance specific to their location.
"The idea came from talking with ag groups, I would get asked, time and time again, 'what weather app do I recommend?'," Ms Bunn said.
She had a good hard look at it, and found there was nothing out there that did what farmers wanted it to do
Her response: "You have got to have the right data, that is of number one importance,'' she said.
"You then have to have all of the best sources of guidance coming together to have one cohesive forecast that you and your entire team can follow - it's about having one playbook."
But even that idea wasn't big enough - Ms Bunn couldn't stop there.
"So let's turn that into something that helps you make decisions,'' she said.
"You need forecasts that are specific enough and have guidance in there that shows you when particular things that are important on the farm are likely to happen, for example, frost, good spraying conditions, evapotranspiration for irrigation, growing degree days, and weather conducive to pests and disease.
"These are all things that we cover to make sure that, at a glance, you can make decisions about maximising your operations and minimising risks."
This inspired thinking turned into an earnest project during COVID.
Ms Brennan was able to bring together online a team of technical and mathematics experts to work on developing the platform, which gathers global weather data to create a bank of information that artificial intelligence can then learn from to build location-specific weather forecasts and advice for users.
Of course, Jane's Weather is not the only weather information tool available, and many platforms have sprung up in the App Store and Google Play.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) provides localised hourly and seven-day forecasts, radar and warnings on the BoM app, Elders Weather app includes more than 2000 Australian and key international locations, and Willy Weather covers more than 17,000 locations including beaches, rivers, parks, lakes and islands.
Weatherzone is also very popular and gives access to detailed observations, 10-day forecasts, rain radar, BoM warnings and more.
"The thing that sets Jane's Weather apart is first that good data, and then we make sure that data is specific to what is happening on your property,'' Ms Bunn said.
"A lot of the global weather models only take in official bureau stations as their source of truth.
"Some only take the official stations at major airports - so they are cutting out a huge area.
"There is a huge area of agricultural land, in particular, where they have no idea what is happening on the ground.
"We are taking that global data and adapting it to conditions on your property.
"We use machine learning and AI to learn the conditions on the ground, on your spot."
Jane's Weather has 6000 registered users - mostly within agriculture - who via an initial three-month free trial and then an ongoing subscription are continually helping to build the platform's database.
The business is particularly focussed on bringing more Western Australia subscribers onboard.
The Liebe Group has already been included in early trials here, and Liebe member Dylan Hirsch is among local growers who have been playing around with the app over the past week.
He is initially impressed.
Mr Hirsch is one of about 12-15 local growers who have invested in their own onfarm weather stations through a Liebe Group project - and believes linking all this data via the Jane's Weather app might become this project's next stage.
He said other WA grower groups were also investing in onfarm weather stations for their members - which meant much more localised information was becoming available.
But frustratingly, he said, no government website links this information to provide a current, community-based picture.
The user interface with the BoM app also required some significant government investment to bring it up-to-date, he believed.
Mr Hirsch sees Jane's Weather as a way to link all this private farm-generated data into one user-friendly system.
"We have been looking for a project to interface all the weather station data in a way that is more intuitive,'' Mr Hirsch said
"Jane's Weather looks like it might be a good way of doing that.''
Mr Hirsch now uses Meteologix, which provides forecasts, observations, radar and satellite images and climate information.
It allows him to compare different global weather models at his farm location - if they are similar he can feel fairly confident that rain is coming, for example, saving him time, effort and money.
He is now considering cancelling his Meteologix subscription to continue with Jane's Weather.
Mr Hirsch said the platforms had similarities, but Jane's Weather offered more potential to link his weather station and cropping data into a community-wide guidance model.
Ms Brennan agreed - and said that was exactly where the team was headed.
"Do you have a weather station? Have we got eyes and ears on what is happening locally on your spot?'' she asked rhetorically.
"If there is a weather station in the vicinity, that also helps, though not as much.
"If we have that data, we can adjust it to be incredibly specific and accurate to what is happening on your property.
"And it helps the farming community because everyone in the area gets a boost in their forecasting power."
Ms Brennan said from the current data it receives, the machine learning and IA forecasting tool will know what's really happening locally because "it has been through these conditions before''.
"So it goes 'oh, I know this weather system, so the actual temperature is up here, or the wind is higher or less','' she said.
"And the longer and the more data we can get in the database, the richer it becomes."
Ms Brennan said researchers from the University of Melbourne and Monash University contributed to the app's development, which was also helped by a Victorian Government agtech grant.
The app takes into account weather factors including temperature, cloud cover, wind and Delta T values.
The company's current team of 12 staff are spread across the East Coast, including farming communities in Queensland, Albury, Victoria and Tasmania, and its advisory board purposefully includes agronomists.
The platform has a growing list of network partners, including BoM, ORIGO.farm and Farming IT.
Pro-users and co-design partners include AuctionsPlus, Data Farming, Lawson Grains and the Victorian Farmers' Federation.
It is working with many local grower groups, including the Liebe Group, to link onfarm weather station projects into its system, it is running lots of trials around the country and has a new $1.3m national joint project with Hort Innovation underway to help horticultural growers.
"That's where we are really focusing on pests and diseases, as it will help growers on the ground,'' Ms Brennan said.
"We are also talking with the Grain Research and Development Corporation to work out an advanced frost forecasting device to help graingrowers."
Ms Brennan said the app sources weather information from four global models, is updated several times a day and has a user-friendly, customisable format.
It offers a free version for one user, with a seven-day outlook and basic variables.
Three paid versions have a 10-day outlook and unlimited weather station access and range from $10 a month to $99/month as their offering becomes more comprehensive.
Based on global and local information, Jane's Weather builds a cohesive "consensus forecast" and then applies machine learning and AI to ensure the best guidance for the user's site terrain and operations.
Machine learning and AI can predict weather patterns across a nine square kilometre grid and can model to a hyper-specific location or micro-climate.
It is particularly pitched at agriculture and the construction industry - two sectors of the economy most vulnerable to weather conditions, which may affect productivity and safety.
It also has users in the solar and wind energy sectors.
Jane's Weather uses a colour-coded toolbox that provides options for how information is displayed - it may include the timing of storms, rainfall and temperature predictions, and data on wind gusts, spraying conditions and frost.
The data means farmers can identify ideal spraying windows, monitor the growth cycle and thermal input of crops for optimal fungicide or fertiliser timing, and increase the accuracy of frost predictions in different parts of the farm.
Hyper-localised rainfall forecasting is useful for prioritising sowing, or when spreading urea.
Having such sophisticated information at the fingertips can improve logistics planning at harvest to maximise yield and better manage water resources.
Customisable alerts and weather notifications can also be set up so farmers can navigate weather event disruptions - such as storms and frosts.
Ms Bunn came to weather forecasting and consultancy after studying atmospheric science and maths at Monash University.
Post-degrees, she worked as a weather forecaster in Sydney, Canberra and the RAAF's Williamstown base, near Newcastle in New South Wales.
She moved into television in 2008, as the morning meteorologist at The Weather Channel, then won a loyal following as WIN News Victoria's weather presenter from 2009.
She has also worked on ABC News Breakfast and ABC New Victoria, before moving to 7News, and has authored a children's book, called Storm.
She and her husband, who has a farming background, are also busy restoring a 1970s farmhouse on a 6.5-hectare hobby farm in a maritime environment in Victoria, where they plan to run some livestock.
Even on such a relatively small patch, reliable weather forecasting is important.
"The nearest bureau station to our farm is about 20 kilometres away,'' Ms Brennan said.
"We live in a maritime environment, the bureau station is at sea level and we are up on a hill.
"We have a completely different environment, even though we are only 20km apart.
"The AI forecast adjusts all of the modelling to be very specific to our farm, and the temperature can be different by about five degrees.
"Think about how that can flow on to all the other guidance that comes your way - in terms of frost alone, a five-degree error is not helpful."
Ms Brennan said users could be assured progress on the app would continue.
The team is always developing and each week will bring advancements, such as a new product or bug fixes.
"I want to make sure we were developing something that helps farm users - that is the whole point,'' Ms Brennan said.
"We are focused on making this a co-designed process.
"We bring people in for a trial to start with.
"We get to know what the problems are in your part of the world and what you are doing operationally so that our development is going down the right path to solve these problems for you.
"The best thing to do is put your hand up and say 'I want this, I want it to do that'.
"We will listen and adjust the program, so that it can do that."
