New Growers'Advisory Council members start tomorrow

The CBH Group has welcome four new members to its Growers' Advisory Council (GAC), for a four-year term starting tomorrow, July 1.
They are Kylie Tremlett, Carnamah and Jo Ashworth, Goodlands, for District 1, and Shaun Kalajzic, Cadoux, and Blair Humphry, Walebing, for District 2, all said they were forward to joining the council to listen to members, share knowledge and further progress the co-operative.
The four positions became available due to the expiry of the terms of sitting councillors - Noel Heinrich, Carnamah, Tony White Miling, Graham Ralph Dowerin and Bruce Trevaskis Jerramungup.
The GAC is an integral part of CBH, consisting of 16 Western Australian grain growers who provide a link between growers and the co-operative.
CBH chairman Simon Stead congratulated the incoming councillors on their successful appointments.
"I'm pleased to welcome the four new members to the council, who join a cohort of WA growers with a genuine desire and commitment to support their co-operative," Mr Stead said.
"The GAC provides invaluable, grass-roots feedback to the CBH coard and management on matters than affect growers and the co-op.
"I look forward to working with the new members of the GAC and advocating for WA growers, current and future."
The new councillors will attend their first GAC meeting on Thursday, August 8.
