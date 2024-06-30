Farm Weekly
New Growers'Advisory Council members start tomorrow

June 30 2024 - 5:00pm
One of the incoming District 1 councillors Jo Ashworth, Goodlands. Im looking forward to learning more about CBH, sharing knowledge with other growers and contributing to a strong Western Australian ag industry into the future, she said.
The CBH Group has welcome four new members to its Growers' Advisory Council (GAC), for a four-year term starting tomorrow, July 1.

