WA wool market stabilises in last sale of the season

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
Updated July 1 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 2:18pm
The new sale year will see a break from tradition with three weeks of sales for WA and four weeks for the Eastern States, to allow for the East coasts large supply of wool from their traditional shearing period.
THE Western Market Indicator closed last week and the year at 1281 cents per kilogram, with the Eastern Market Indicator concluding the year at 1142c/kg.

