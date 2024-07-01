WA wool market stabilises in last sale of the season

THE Western Market Indicator closed last week and the year at 1281 cents per kilogram, with the Eastern Market Indicator concluding the year at 1142c/kg.
It was a softer sale nationally for the final week of the 2024/25 wool sale roster, but the slight lift on day two saw the fleece market steady in Western Australia.
While Merino prices closed the week generally 25 cents per kilogram cheaper as a national view, with all other sectors up to 10c/kg lower, the Fremantle sale returned to the program in keeping with its fortnightly roster for the month of June.was only 18c/kg down after it regained three cents per kilogram on Wednesday.
The numbers in WA bolstered the national offering to 37,147 bales on offer, 9,657 bales more than the previous week, with 32,861 sold.
WA contributed 6546 to the total and sold 5598 bales for the week.
AWN state manager wool and livestock, Greg Tilbrook, said its was once again the good specification wool that performed the best.
"The good specs did well, because there are not many around," Mr Tilbrook said.
"We are still lacking a bit of demand above and beyond indent buyers."
There were 1,826,909 bales put through the auction system for the 2023/24 season, a total of 49,725 fewer bales than the previous year, signifying a reduction of 2.6 per cent.
Buyer sentiment was best described as cautious from the outset, and prices generally deteriorated as the series progressed.
The past season had possibly one of the least fluctuating price ranges seen in many years .
Mr Tilbrook said this week's sale was likely to be a big one.
"Sale one for the 2024/25 season will be a big one," Mr Tilbrook said.
"Growers will want to sell in the new financial year."
The new selling season commenced this week and it was marked by the change in the scheduling of wool auctions.
Nationally the first four weeks of this season will be holding auctions, as opposed to just the two weeks of previous seasons, but Fremantle will not hold a sale in week three.
The traditional large offerings will be somewhat dissipated through the month of July, but what volumes we will see on offer at the end of August following the moved three-week recess will be interesting.
Around 36,500 bales were scheduled for this week, with WA contributing about 7300.
