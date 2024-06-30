WA farmers mental health figures not exaggerated

Mental health impacts one in two Australians at some stage during their lifetime, according to Beyond Blue.
Anxiety, deppression, self harm and suicide are not experiences and statistics that should be taken lightly as only those who are struggling with mental health crisis and illness are able to fully comprehend the depth of their own condition and what triggered their struggle.
The prevalence of mental illness in rural and regional Australia is similar to that of the major cities however, suicide rates are higher in rural areas according to Rural Health Australia.
Some reasons regional Western Australians suffer higher rates of mental illness are linked to factors like farming being so intrinsically linked to the weather and environment making it more vulnerable to natural disaster events and circumstances that can lead to high stress and anxiety.
Another factor is often isolation and the lack of access to mental health services.
For WA sheep producers, and all the related industries reliant on it, the Federal Government's live sheep export ban has had a significant impact, with many voicing their concerns for their future and that of their local communities.
The seasonal conditions and the situation surrounding processors being full and creating a massive backlog, only intensified the difficult circumstances perceived by many.
WoolProducers chief executive officer, Jo Hall, was not the first person to raise the issue of mental health in relation to the live sheep export legislation but she summed it up very well when she spoke.
"The mental health impacts of the decision to ban live exports cannot be overstated," Ms Hall said.
"As a cohort, primary producers are already overrepresented in suicide rates as compared to the general public, a responsible government should be developing policies to reduce this incidence, not making decisions that add further stress.
"The announcement of this ban only adds to the pain farmers are currently suffering due to severe decline in the price of sheep, Labor's cost-of-living crisis and a period of drought."
At the House of Representatives Standing committee on Agriculture inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, hearing at Muresk the issue of mental health was one of the for many of those who gave evidence from within the industry and as part of the community statements, with emotional stories as well as research figures presented.
It was because of this that it was extremely perplexing for many to hear comments made by committee member, Labor MP Tania Lawrence, Hasluck WA, late in the day during the local government session comments suggesting these accounts and figures were exaggerated.
"We have heard consistently about the concern for mental health and harm," Ms Lawrence said.
"I think it's absolutely important that we don't use rhetoric or statements that are overblown and that we distill down to what is fact.
"I appreciate that not everything is picture perfect."
These comments came after Rural Health West chief executive officer, Tim Shackelton, spoke during the community statements session and shared the stark reality of the mental health crisis for rural WA.
Mr Shackelton's previous appointments include regional director of health in the Pilbara and Gascoyne; regional director of health in the Wheatbelt; CEO of the Royal Flying Doctor Service; and Chairman of the Wheatbelt Development Commission and he is also chairman of the Pastoral Lands Board of WA and a member of the WA government's Dry Season Taskforce.
"Rural Health West is a non-government organisation dedicated to the welfare of country communities," Mr Shackelton said.
"My comments today concern the mental health of people living in the Wheatbelt region, to which a large extent can be extrapolated to the broader agricultural region.
"Health agencies like mine have known for a long time that the Wheatbelt region experiences some of the highest rates of mental health related issues in rural and remote WA.
"The Wheatbelt has amongst the highest rates of suicide and the lowest levels of access to primary health services.
"The WA Country Health Service's Wheatbelt health profile published in 2018 reported that, between 2011 and 2015, suicide was the second-leading cause of death in Wheatbelt residents aged between 15 and 24, at twice the state rate.
"This is striking when you consider that, for every successful suicide attempt, there are an estimated 20 previous unsuccessful attempts.
"Also, for the period 2013 to 2016, one in eight, or 13 per cent, Wheatbelt adults reported having a currently diagnosed mental health problem."
He said this was similar to WA country rates but still very high and a survey conducted by a collaboration of organisations in 2023, called the Pulse of the Wheatbelt, reported 70.62 per cent of Wheatbelt respondents said they had concerns surrounding their own or others' mental health.
"At a meeting of the Wheatbelt Human Services Managers Forum held in Northam on May 21 this year, representatives from a range of organisations directly involved in providing services for people who are experiencing emotional distress and/or mental health reported that in the past few months there has been a notable increase in domestic violence, people at risk of suicide, alcohol and drug abuse, and child welfare concerns," Mr Shackelton said.
"It was also noted-although I stress anecdotally-that these increases coincided with the extended dry season and the announcement to end live sheep transport by sea.
"Finally, it is well-established that one of the greatest stressors for human beings is when they feel like they have little or no control over their life circumstances and others are making decisions for them which directly impact their families and their business.
"I suspect this may be the case here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.