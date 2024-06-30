Farm Weekly
WA farmers mental health figures not exaggerated

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
July 1 2024 - 9:00am
Rural Health West chief executive officer Tim Shackelton, said it was noted at a recent forum that in the past few months there has been a notable increase in domestic violence, people at risk of suicide, alcohol and drug abuse, and child welfare concerns and that these increases, anecdotally, coincided with the extended dry season and the announcement to end live sheep transport by sea.
Mental health impacts one in two Australians at some stage during their lifetime, according to Beyond Blue.

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

