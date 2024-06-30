KeepTheSheep delegation in Canberra

A Keep The Sheep campaign delegation arrived in Canberra on Sunday ahead of intended meetings with members of parliament on Monday, July 1.
With the motion for a Senate Inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, being voted down, the delegation aims to meet with cross bench senators, and others to properly explain the trade, the science that underpins it and how banning it will have dire effects for the rural communities of Western Australia.
The group consisted of Keep The Sheep and Livestock & Rural Transport Australia WA Ben Sutherland, Veterinarian, Keep The Sheep representative and The Livestock Collective director, Holly Ludman, Tambellup Shire president, Michael White, National Farmers Federation vice president and WAFarmers president John Hassell, Keep The Sheep representative and Port Hedland Export Depot owner, Paul Brown, Western Australian Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) secretary, Valerie Pretzel, WASIA president Darren Spencer and Katanning Shire president Kristy D'Aprile.
Thousands of people took precious time to write a submission and attend the rally's and House of Representatives Standing Committee for Agriculture hearing at Muresk, and the one prior in Canberra, and the anger over submissions not being read.
Expressing their concerns over the timeframe and the lack of time and the fact that not even 700 of over 13,000 submissions received had been loaded online, several organisations had written to ask about this before the committee handed down their report on June 21.
The reply they received showed the matter/inquiry was considered closed and there was no view to finding out any further information.
"Thank you for your correspondence dated June 19 regarding the inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024," the reply said.
"As the inquiry has now concluded, and no further action can be taken, your correspondence has been noted.
"Yours sincerely, Ms Meryl Swanson MP committee chair."
The delegation hopes to inform cabinet members of the reality of the trade and highlight the outdated misinformation that has been circulated by animal activists.
The next step for the senate would be to vote in regards to the legislation that will ban the live sheep export by sea trade.
The Keep The Sheep petition was up to over 63,000 signatures and $405,500 raised.
