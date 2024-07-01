Last week of June brings more rain to regions

Over the last week of June, some parts of the State recorded up to 50 millimeters of rainfall between June 26-29.
The rain puts more than 120 sites across WA as having received a month-to-date rainfall total of above 100mm for the month of June.
Nabawa and Mullewa have both received 219mm and 215.8mm respectively throughout the month, with towns across the Mid West all securing more than 150mm of rainfall.
Much of the South West region received more than 100mm, while most towns across the Wheatbelt and Great Southern recorded varying totals of less than 100mm for June.
The lowest amounts of rainfall were recorded at Pingrup, which picked up 12mm for the month.
The Southeast Coastal region missed out on rain from multiple rainfall events across the State, leaving Gairdner with 3.4mm, Salmon Gums Research Station with 15.8mm, and Ravensthorpe with 34.9mm, however Esperance Aero recorded 76.4mm for the month.
It's also been a dry month for Kellerberrin, where 13.6mm was recorded in June, Lake Grace which picked up 16.3mm and Newdegate Research Station with 18.2mm.
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast is predicting an average rainfall season for WA, as well as warmer than average days and nights across Australia.
Less than 10mm of rainfall was recorded for much of the South West region, with Dardanup, Margaret River, Vasse, Donnybrook and Nannup recording less than 1mm for the week.
