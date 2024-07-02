Homeowners make $59,000 gain in a year

House prices have closed the financial year $59,000 higher than at its start, with the median value reaching $794,000.
CoreLogic's latest national home values index data shows prices rose eight per cent over the 2023/24 financial year, including a 0.7pc rise in June.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said the annual growth rate figure was in stark contrast to the 2022/23 financial year, when the company's home value index dropped 2pc - including a 7.5pc fall in the nine months from May 2022 as the cash rate started to rise.
Mr Lawless said the index has hit a groove, rising 0.5-0.8pc month-on-month since February, despite downside risks, including high interest rates, cost of living pressures, affordability challenges and tighter credit policies.
"The housing market resilience comes back to tight supply levels which are keeping upwards pressure on trends,'' Mr Lawless said.
Strong conditions have remained in Perth, where values rose a further 2pc in June to be 23.6pc higher over the year.
WA is also setting the pace in the regional markets, with a 1.5pc capital gain in June and a 16.6pc increase over the year.
Perth, and the other mid-sized capitals of Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra, continue to have tight stock levels, while interstate migration rates to WA and Queensland, in particular, remain tracking well above average.
In June, the number of advertised homes for sale in Perth was 23pc lower than at the same time last year and 47pc lower than the previous five-year average.
Nationally, the number of homes sold over the financial year was 8.6pc higher than a year ago and 4.8pc above the previous five-year average.
Perth had the largest jump in annual sales relative to the historic five-year average the number of homes sold last year was 29pc above average levels.
Nationally, the rental market eased across the three big city capitals, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane - helped by a sharp reduction in overseas migration, which moved through record highs last year.
"With net overseas continuing to normalise, we could see further easing in rent growth, especially across inner city unit markets,'' Mr Lawless said.
"There is also likely to be seasonal factors at play, as rental demand from students tends to peak in the first quarter of the year.''
Rental returns increased by 4.4pc in Perth and 6pc in regional WA over the year, behind only Darwin and the Northern Territory.
"CoreLogic affordability metrics to March showed the median income household would need to dedicate 32.2pc of their gross annual income to rental payments, the highest portion on record,'' Mr Lawless said.
"We can loosely categorise housing supply into advertised listings, which provide a measure of available supply, newly built homes and rental supply.
"We could also add social housing to the list.
"Each of these components remain insufficient to varying degrees, to cater for housing demand which is why we are seeing values persistently rising at a time when interest rates and inflationary pressures are high, sentiment is deeply pessimistic and credit policy is tight."
The broader market trends mean Perth homeowners have experienced a remarkable turnaround in the past few years, with the rate of loss-making property sales dropping to 6.4pc - compared to 43.8pc of sales in the June quarter 2020.
CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said the WA's capital's strong metrics - home values were up 6.1pc in the three months to May and the median selling time was just 10 days - meant conditions were heavily in favour of Perth sellers, with an additional improvement in profitability expected in the June quarter.
"In the December quarter last year, Perth managed to improve its position from the second least-profitable capital city for the first time since 2015,'' Ms Owen said
"The rate of loss-making sales has continued to shrink, and it's overtaken Sydney and Melbourne.
"Perth values may have grown rapidly in the past 12 months, up 22.1pc, however the median dwelling value is still one of the more affordable cities in the country relative to local incomes."
CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report showed overall Australian property resales had reached their highest rate of profitability since July 2010 this year.
The median gross profit was $265,000 for the first three months of the year, slightly down on the same time last year.
"This increase in the profitability rate across the Australian housing market helps to shore up financial stability for many property owners at a time when higher mortgage costs are starting to take their toll on household budgets," said Ms Owen, who authored the report.
Pain and Gain analysed about 850,000 dwelling resales in the first three months of 2024.
Adelaide and Brisbane shared top honours as the nation's most profitable capital cities, while Darwin and Melbourne were its lease profitable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.