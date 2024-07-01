Farm Weekly
Seroja still affecting local community

Perri Polson
Perri Polson
July 1 2024
Three years on from Tropical Cyclone Seroja, the Northampton and Kalbarri communities are still feeling some of the disaster's lingering effects.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

