Seroja still affecting local community

Three years on from Tropical Cyclone Seroja, the Northampton and Kalbarri communities are still feeling some of the disaster's lingering effects.
Most buildings damaged by the cyclone have since been repaired, replaced or written off, and insurance for these buildings has been finalised, however some private homes remain in disrepair, likely due to a lack of insurance.
Shire of Northampton president Liz Sudlow said arrangements for short-term accommodation had ended and the shire was under the impression these former residents were no longer living in town.
Like most regional and rural shires, Northampton has been dealing with a housing shortage for many years, however Seroja put the town at a greater disadvantage.
"Housing is a dire issue in our area," Ms Sudlow said.
"We've done a stock take of available land in both towns (Northampton and Kalbarri) and also in Horrocks.
"It's a slow process."
Ms Sudlow said the shire sought more staff but was unable to attract someone from out of town.
In the near future, two new houses will be built in both Kalbarri and Northampton to accommodate staff.
Other developments still taking place were repairs to the Kalbarri foreshore, which was damaged by coastal erosion during the cyclone.
Works to revitalise the foreshore are finally due to commence after a lengthy approval process for disaster recovery funding, and will be completed by the end of the year.
Ms Sudlow said the State government allocated $8 million in its most recent budget to go towards beautifying the foreshore.
Kalbarri received a filip when it won a Top Tourism award from the Tourism Council WA this month.
"Those things will be warmly received by the community, particularly by the tourism component of town," Ms Sudlow said.
While the towns are getting back up to speed and working through pre-existing issues around housing, in the background, a multi-billion dollar renewable energy project - Murchison Green Hydrogen looms in concept form.
It's a project of incredible scale, expected to employ a workforce of 3600 people.
While the project was still largely up in the air, Ms Sudlow said the Shire would find it difficult to accommodate a workforce of that size, at this point in time.
"We're doing as much as we can in terms of townsite growth," Ms Sudlow said.
Overall, after three years, Ms Sudlow said many people in the area were tired of talking about the cyclone and wanted to move on.
"I think the majority of people have reconciled that it's happened and we can't undo it," she said.
"There would be a number of people that are perhaps unhappy about how the government or the Shire has handled the situation, but I guess they want to move on from that now.
"There's certainly many people who have made some drastic changes to their lives based on their experience of the cyclone - some have left, and there have been some relationship breakdowns."
