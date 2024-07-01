Farm Weekly
Research advances wheat nitrogen use efficiency

July 1 2024 - 4:00pm
WAARC Wheat Nitrogen Use Efficiency project lead and director of Murdoch University's Centre for Crop and Food Innovation, professor Rajeev Varshney (left), Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) wheat breeder Dr Dion Bennett and DPIRD portfolio manager genetic improvement Dr Darshan Sharma, are inspecting the AGT field in Northam where the research trials are underway.
The WA Agricultural Research Collaboration's (WAARC's) fourth grains project is underway, aimed at boosting wheat production in Australia by improving nitrogen use efficiency through innovative genetic research.

