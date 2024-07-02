Farm Weekly
DE Engineers hones in on WA's snail problem

By Rhys Tarling
July 2 2024 - 10:26am
DE Engineers proprietor, Kevin Prater, said the company was working on refining products to efficiently tackle snails plaguing WA farms.
Since Satake's acquisition of DE Engineers' silo division, DE Engineers proprietor, Kevin Prater, said they have greater freedom to expand other vital parts of their business and its products.

