DE Engineers hones in on WA's snail problem

Since Satake's acquisition of DE Engineers' silo division, DE Engineers proprietor, Kevin Prater, said they have greater freedom to expand other vital parts of their business and its products.
"I'm concentrating on our mechanical and electrical products that include seed cleaners, sheep handlers, sheep feeders, silo aeration, electric clutches, twin tow gearboxes and now snail crushers," Mr Prater said.
"We're also looking at doing a lot more on the mechanical side of agriculture equipment and repair.
"There's really very few agriculture manufactures or repair areas in WA, so we want to take that on and that may include a revamped Cole seed and super bins as we specialise in augers and sheet metal fabrication."
Mr Prater said DE Engineers had just booked to go to Cleve, South Australia, for its agricultural showcase on August 13-15, where they will highlight their seed cleaners and snail crushers, among other products.
He said there was currently a snail problem in WA, with conical snails and smaller white snails proving especially vexing for farmers.
If not strategically managed, these slimy pests have the potential to reduce harvest grain quality.
"We've been asked by farmers to develop a snail crushing machine to go under our seed cleaners, so it's all in one," he said.
"Normally what they do is, they use our seed cleaners to clean the little conical snails out."
Following DE Engineers appearance at Cleve, Mr Prater said they would be making to the annual Dowerin Machinery Field Days on August 28-29.
"We're also going to take across our sheep handlers and our automatic sheep feeders we'll take a truck load across because all of those products are popular," he said.
"But the snail thing is really a problem, so we want to show our snail cleaner and crusher."
Mr Prater said the business in the middle of making modifications to a snail crusher that would have rotary barrels on top.
"So it will actually take snails out of the grains before they even go into the crusher, so it'll make it a lot more efficient and cleaner," he said.
