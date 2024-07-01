WA moves to 'identical' renewable fuel

Chemical-identical diesel fuel which can be used in regular diesel vehicles and equipment is just some of the astounding renewable technologies which are on the horizon for WA, creating job opportunities and economic growth.
Jennifer Lauber-Patterson, founder of Frontier Impact Group, spoke at the AgZero2023 forum last month about the opportunities around renewable fuels.
One of the key attributes of renewable fuels, specifically renewable diesel, was that it is chemically identical to regular diesel, making it a direct substitute to be used in pre-existing farm machinery.
Frontier Impact Group created Renuleum, a renewable fuel company, which is currently undertaking a renewable fuels project in WA.
Ms Lauber-Patterson said when most people think of renewable fuels, they think of biodiesel - which has a patchy reputation.
Biodiesel, while it has been around for decades now, can only be used in an upgraded fuel system, otherwise it needs to be blended with traditional diesel for use in a diesel vehicle, and in some cases, may void the warranty on diesel vehicles or equipment.
There's also been debate about the ethics of food production versus fuel production, as biodiesel relies on oily feedstocks such as canola.
Renuleum aimed to prove other fuel types can be far more advanced.
Renewable fuels have a longer shelf life than regular diesel, and creates far less emissions.
In an earlier presentation, manager of the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development's Energy Futures team, Joanne Keeling, said diesel is WA's largest liquid fuel input.
Each year, WA imports 7.7 billion litres of fuel per year, which is largely consumed by the logistics and transport industry (41 per cent) and mining (38pc).
Agriculture uses 7pc of this total, however this small figure represents 88pc of all fuel used in the agricultural industry.
Ms Keeling said WA's agriculture industry was highly dependent on diesel, and without current viable alternatives, this was unlikely to change anytime soon.
"That leaves us vulnerable with our fuel security and having all our eggs in one basket exposes us to risk," Ms Keeling said.
"We saw with COVID19 and the war in Ukraine our fuel security was disrupted," she said.
One of the aims of Renuleum is to offer fuel security to the regions.
Renuluem's first project in WA, Future Energy Park, is planned for the Wheatbelt and is currently in the development stage.
It's one of five renewable fuels projects happening in WA, which also includes BP Kwinana Energy Hub, Wheatbelt Connect, Cargill's Kwinana canola-crushing plant and renewable.bio's Australis Biofuels Facility in Esperance.
Future Energy Park requires 90,000 tonnes of agricultural residues and in return is expected to produce 26 million litres of renewable diesel, 9 million litres of wood vinegar, and 12,000 tonnes of biochar.
The project has already received support from the State government, through a grant worth $6.7 million.
Ms Lauber-Patterson said she recently attended a renewable fuels conference and felt confident WA could pave the way for the production and use of renewable diesel.
"It was really interesting looking at the projects how far behind the other states were," Ms Lauber-Patterson said.
"WA really is leading this space and it's exciting to see.
"It's likely aligned with how much of a big user of diesel WA is," she said.
Building the Future Energy Park in the Wheatbelt means the feedstock (what goes into the process) is located close by, reducing transport costs and therefore the price of the feedstock overall.
"It's important to be as close as possible to the source," Ms Lauber-Patterson.
The feedstock can include woody and energy crops, crop residues, and agricultural waste.
The feedstock goes through pyrolysis, which is where material is broken down using extremely high temperatures without oxygen, in this case, 1100 degrees celsius.
The material is broken down to produce a synthetic gas, or syngas which is then converted into renewable diesel.
"The beauty of this, is when you produce a syngas, it can also produce hydrogen, that can be ammonia or turned into other products," Ms Lauber-Patterson said.
"It's also a net producer of water, there's so many valuable outcomes that can be achieved."
One of the byproducts of this process is wood vinegar, which is showing potential to reduce fertiliser inputs and chemical use by half.
About 12,000 tonnes of graphene-rich biochar is also expected to come as a by-product from the project.
Biochar is a substance undergoing research but has already shown to increase soil carbon sequestration, improves water retention in the soil, can be used to improve the nutritional value of animal feeds, and can be used to clean contaminants from mines.
"We need to do more research in the local community, so people can see it working in their own backyards," Ms Lauber-Patterson said.
Biochar can also be turned into graphene alone, which is a material that is stronger than steel, more thermally and electrically conductive than copper, corrosion resistant and very lightweight.
It's currently being used in high-strength building materials, batteries, electronics, super-fine filtration and road surfaces.
"This is going to get a lot of attention over the next 10 years," Ms Lauber-Patterson said.
"It's a game changer for battery storage."
Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) is another type of fuel of interest to Renuleum, currently being produced in Singapore under a company called Neste, at $4 per litre.
It's also a direct replacement for diesel, can be converted to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and is backed by long-standing technology.
BP's Kwinana Energy Hub will produce both HVO and SAF fuels.
Renuleum's Future Energy Park aims to produce renewable fuels cheaper than HVO currently and use woody crops rather than oily crops.
Ms Lauber-Patterson said there's room for all kinds of fuels and technologies in WA.
"There's a role for all of them, but it's just looking at where it makes sense commercially," she said.
One of the risks around Renuleum's fuel is that it is a much newer technology and has been producing fuel at a commercial scale since 2017, which means it doesn't have the operational track record like HVO.
Ms Lauber-Patterson said it was important the project kept a local focus to ensure the economic benefits are felt directly within the community.
"What is important is trying to keep jobs in regional communities," she said.
"One of the things I'm really strong on is collaboration.
"When it comes to the feedstock, we have to learn from the local communities on how to best grow, harvest and transport the feedstock, to make sure we're getting the most sustainable outcome.
"We need to be making the soil a priority, and that's about working with the community and research organisations," Ms Lauber-Patterson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.