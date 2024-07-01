OATSPO to showcase oat research

The State government and the Processed Oat Partnership (POP) will host WA oat researchers, growers and industry stakeholders at OATSPO in Narrogin, on Tuesday, September 10.
The event will provide an overview of the latest oat research, while offering attendees a walk through the Oat Tech trial and research site.
The POP steering committee chairman Mark Narustrang, said OATSPO was an opportunity to focus on the developments within the WA oat industry with emphasis on breeding, innovation and market access expansion.
"The WA processed oat industry is continuing to invest in new capacity, and is increasingly reliant on WA growers, with demand for oats exceeding 300,000 tonnes each year," Mr Narustrang said.
"To support this growth, the POP has invested in a range of projects and OATSPO will enable further demonstration of current oat research and development along with a review of the latest varieties and benefits they provide.
"OATSPO will also offer insight into some of the innovations and market opportunities being developed in concert with the WA processed oat sector."
ConsultAg's Garren Knell, who is co-ordinating OATSPO, said oats were a major part of growing rotation in the Narrogin region and the event would assist not only in demonstrating the latest research and development, but also in upskilling growers in adoption of the recently released varieties.
"Narrogin is a major oat-growing centre for WA as it is near both grain and hay processors, so it was the ideal location for OATSPO," Mr Knell said.
"Oats are popular across most of WA and there is a strong desire by growers to use the most innovative techniques available to them.
"OATSPO is well timed to provide intelligence to growers and industry, in preparation for season 2025."
More information: Go to giwa.org.au
