Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

OATSPO to showcase oat research

July 2 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ConsultAgs Garren Knell, who is co-ordinating OATSPO, said Narrogin was the ideal location for OATSPO, which will be held on Tuesday, September 10.
ConsultAgs Garren Knell, who is co-ordinating OATSPO, said Narrogin was the ideal location for OATSPO, which will be held on Tuesday, September 10.

The State government and the Processed Oat Partnership (POP) will host WA oat researchers, growers and industry stakeholders at OATSPO in Narrogin, on Tuesday, September 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.