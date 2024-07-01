Bearish wheat market is self-fulfilling

Falls in Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures through June have been brutal.
CBoT wheat futures are now trading at levels seen in March before estimates of the Russian wheat crop began to deteriorate from 92 million tonnes to 80mt most recently.
Crop conditions in some of the major producing areas of Europe have also deteriorated, albeit not as significantly as Russia, and the Australian crop remains very uncertain particularly in SA and WA.
What market fundamentals have changed since the A$410/t high in CBoT December 24 wheat in late May to current levels of A$329/t at time of writing?
Some demand rationing occurred at the higher price levels with major global wheat importer Turkey announcing a ban on wheat imports until mid-October helping to offset the smaller Russian exports.
The northern hemisphere harvest of winter wheat crops has begun and is creating near term supply.
This is likely seeing buyers feeling more comfortable about accessing grain in the near term.
US crop conditions are also in good shape and while the US contributes much less to the world wheat market now than it once did, it remains a major global exporter and impacts global prices.
Do these market fundamentals warrant the falls in CBoT wheat?
CBoT markets are based in the US and so can reflect the local US market more strongly than world markets.
Good crops in the US may mean CBoT prices trade below world markets.
Yet the European based MATIF wheat futures have also fallen from A$447/t to A$372/t, following the lead from CBoT wheat.
Market emotion can have an impact on prices traded and a bearish market sentiment can be self-fulfilling.
Buyers remain cautious and patient to purchase grain because prices are declining, and they may be able to buy grain at a lower price.
Growers can see prices falling, some require cashflow, and sell into bid prices that don't have a lot of volume behind them, which keeps buyers comfortable and patient.
This may describe the current global grain market as northern hemisphere harvest supplies become available.
International buyers take a cautious approach, and this flows through to behaviours of Australian buyers.
The market activity observed in Clear Grain Exchange in recent weeks has generally seen growers reluctant to adjust their sell prices lower with bids.
This has seen sporadic trades of grain well above buyer published bids for specific grades and locations as buyers requiring grain increase their bids to match grower price expectations.
Are we approaching the "panic" period of the "hope, greed, fear, panic" cycle of grain markets?
