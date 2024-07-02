Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

This isn't right - now the wheat prices are falling

By Andrew Whitelaw, Manager Market Insights, Episode 3
July 2 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chart 1.
Chart 1.

The market never stays the same for long a flat market seems to be quite rare these days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.