This isn't right - now the wheat prices are falling

The market never stays the same for long a flat market seems to be quite rare these days.
The wheat market has gone through a wild ride since April.
The December wheat contract (Chicago) aligns with our harvest.
On April 17, the futures were at A$338/t, and they drove higher to A$410/t by May 24.
The market has since fallen from this peak to hit A$322/t at the time of writing.
The market rallied largely on the conditions in Russia, and that their crop was falling.
The expectations are now for a crop below 80 million metric tonnes.
This time of year can regularly provide pricing opportunities, but the opportunities can often be short-lived.
The trade can often see a weather woe and react - this can be exacerbated if the speculators have a large short position.
The trade can then eventually become settled in the supply and demand figures.
This is occurring at the moment, which is why we have seen such a large fall.
One of the drivers of global wheat markets is what happens in the United States.
The conditions of their crops have been improving in recent weeks, with crops hitting lows for the seasons of 47 per cent good-excellent in early June - they have now improved to 52pc good-excellent.
This places the winter wheat crop in the best condition since 2019 (refer Chart 1).
The US also has the higher protein spring wheat crop, and that is also ticking along with good conditions.
The US spring wheat crop is at 72pc good-excellent, the best condition score since 2020.
When looking at selling grain, it is very hard to hit the top of the market.
A large part of trading any commodity is psychological.
We always run through Chart 2 with our clients to ensure they know where they are on the market path.
If a price opportunity presents itself, and the market rallies significantly in a short period of time - consider locking something in.
You don't need to do it all, just a small portion.
If that small portion is your worst price for a season, then its not a bad trade.
It's all about getting a good average.
