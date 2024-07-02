Fungicide deal ramps up disease control

Ground-breaking biological fungicide technology is set to beef-up efforts against the growing foliar disease threat in broadacre crops.
Leading US life sciences company Elemental Enzymes, which specialises in novel biotechnology and enzyme solutions, is partnering with ADAMA Australia to introduce the new biofungicide to the local crop protection market.
The innovative new product, expected to be launched for the 2026 winter cropping season and spring turf market, targets the management of foliar diseases in cereals, canola and turf applications.
Featuring Elemental Enzymes' patented peptide technology, the new biofungicide will introduce a novel mode of action for disease control.
Comprising naturally occurring amino acid peptides, the technology will prime plants' immune systems to defend against fungal diseases such as septoria tritici and septoria nodorum in wheat.
The new partnership grants ADAMA Australia an exclusive licence to distribute the locally-tested biofungicide in broadacre crops and turf, while it will also explore additional use patterns for the technology via its extensive research and development program.
ADAMA Australia chief executive officer Steve Scott said there was a strong need for a new approach to manage fungal diseases and limit resistance development to conventional fungicides on many Australian farms.
"This innovative peptide technology will support conventional fungicides by activating the plant's natural immune response to diseases," Mr Scott said.
"The global biological crop protection market is experiencing rapid growth.
"In future seasons, growers will have access to this exciting technology, which will complement conventional crop protection chemistry.
"At ADAMA, we are committed to leveraging our extensive local and global research and development footprint to rigorously test new technology, ensuring predictable paddock performance and demonstrating a measurable return on investment for growers by improving crop health and yield.
"We are excited to partner with Elemental Enzymes to develop and introduce its patented technology to the Australian market."
ADAMA Australia plans to incorporate the technology into its expansive fungicide portfolio, complementing existing and future innovative disease management solutions.
