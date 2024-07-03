Farmers Centre completes demo at Tambellup

LAST Friday, Farmers Centre completed a demonstration at a 250 hectare property near Tambellup, 40 of which was purchased for the town's community crop.
The machinery in action and on display was the Case IH 340 Magnum tractor and the Sulky X50 spreader.
Farmers Centre sales consultant, Stephen Brooks, said the Sulky X50 was spreading urea at a rate of 120 kilograms per hectare.
Speaking on the Magnum tractor, Mr Brooks said it has been around for a long time.
"I'd say it's been around since the 1980s, and it's gone through major updates since," Mr Brooks said.
"This is the AFS Connect Magnum, which has only been out for a couple of years; it gives you live data via your phone.
"We have an app called AFS Connect customers can use it, and we can use it, to see the machine, what it's doing and get us all the field data that we need."
Mr Brooks said the Magnum tractor was selected for this demo as it was one of the most consistently popular tractors in their range.
"In stock, we have anywhere from 250 to 400 horsepower tractors in the Magnum range," he said.
"This Magnum we have out out on three metre centres, so a lot of controlled traffic we spread the tyres out to three metres.
"We're running our AB line to our run line and have three metre tracks, so year after year, every machine is running the same tracks constantly."
Mr Brooks was full of praise for the Sulky X50.
"It gives us speed control, and it'll adjust the rate as your driving," he said.
"It's got section control, it's got weigh scales, it's very accurate."
He said with section control, if you're working in a triangle piece, instead of it spreading out to its 36m and getting an overlap, it will shut down sections and work to whatever the gap is.
"The book will show you this can spread up to 50m in perfect conditions, but we run this at a 36m spread," Mr Brooks said.
He said the Magnum tractor and the Sulky X50 garnered different levels of interest, depending on the area they were doing the demonstrations.
"I'd say we have another week or two worth of demos done we have the Gnowangerup community crop coming up next Wednesday," Mr Brooks said.
Neil Letter, a Tambellup farmer who is part of the organising committee for the Tambellup community crop, said among their many other financial contributions to the town, they've given $100,000 to the local sporting complex.
"I think this year we should crack a million dollars back into the town," Mr Letter said.
