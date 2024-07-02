WA let down by Labor senators says PGA

The Federal government's rushed passing of controversial laws last night to cease live sheep exports will only serve to damage regional Western Australia, says the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA).
"The government's decision to 'guillotine' debate on a bill that will shut down a viable and important industry that provides jobs and supports many regional families and communities across Western Australia shows the contempt that Prime Minister Albanese and Labor have for regional WA," said PGA president Tony Seabrook said.
"It is appalling that the five Labor senators in WA have refused to listen to their regional constituents and vote against the government's bill to end the live sheep trade.
"Since the bill was introduced five weeks ago, thousands of Western Australian farmers, transporters, stock agents, small businesses, and members of the public from regional and metro Western Australia have shown their support behind keeping live sheep exports, including the Labor Premier of Western Australia, Roger Cook.
"Yet not one single WA Labor senator stood up to the Prime Minister and defended the livelihoods of thousands of Western Australians."
Mr Seabrook said the Labor senators had let WA down "badly".
He said the whole debate was not about animal welfare, but the Albanese government securing animal rights activists' votes and Greens' preferences ahead of the 2025 Federal election.
"It is disappointing that our elected representatives are more interested in ensuring they remain in power rather than supporting the hard working families and communities in regional Western Australia," Mr Seabrook said.
