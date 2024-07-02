Narembeen's kids are serious about safety

In 2016, five young people from Narembeen were killed in car crashes.
From that moment forward, the town vowed to do everything in its power to prevent it from happening again.
Focusing on community-wide education, the Narembeen Community Resource Centre (CRC) introduced Save Our Country Kids, better known as SOCK which takes form as a week-long initiative to remember those injured and killed in road crashes, and provide information on road safety.
Seven years on, SOCK week has been introduced into nearby shires, and year-on-year, Narembeen's SOCK week grows bigger and better.
Last Friday, students from Narembeen District High School wrapped up SOCK week by holding a fluoro fashion parade, as a reminder to be seen out on the roads in the dark.
The event was attended by the WA Police Air Wing, which landed a police helicopter on the school oval, much to the delight of students and staff.
It was also attended by Road Safety commissioner Adrian Warner, and Central Wheatbelt MLA Mia Davies.
In the evening, the broader community, along with paramedics, firefighters, and police officers, attended a memorial function at the Narembeen Recreation Centre where a minute's silence was held, and a new road safety video was unveiled.
"It's a real credit to them to be able to take the pain and grief of what is quite a profound loss and then turn it into something that says 'we're not going to accept this' as a community," Mr Warner said.
"They've persisted and it's taken a while to lock in that that's just how they do things in Narembeen, and it's a great example for other towns.
"It's local voices saying 'we need to change', it's people owning their own stories and futures."
The video featured a number of local school students, who spoke about being safe on the roads, what they would tell their parents or driver of the vehicle if they felt uncomfortable, the consequences of being distracted and their message to all road users.
"Parents and caretakers, we would like you to watch it and take something on board, this is your kids speaking directly to you," said SOCK week co-ordinator Vanessa King.
School vice-captain, Mia Parsons, is one student featured in the video.
The 14-year old is only a couple of years away getting her learners permit, and soon she'll be putting the safety message into practice.
Mia has also seen the consequences of complacent road use, having attended funerals and witnessed injuries in her community.
However with road safety learnings in mind and a supportive community attitude, Mia, like many her age, is excited to begin driving.
"I can't wait to drive, I've grown up here and we've had SOCK week for as long as I can remember," Mia said.
"It's important for our school to endorse those safety measures so all kids are confident on the roads, and to have the knowledge about what to do and who to call if you feel unsafe.
"I hate seeing the statistics, especially knowing quite a few people who have been in accidents.
"So many other country towns experience it (road trauma) as well, but they don't realise it's through school where we learn these things which is why it's important to branch SOCK week through the whole Wheatbelt.
"We do lots of events like this and it's amazing to see all the kids getting up and into it, even the adults dancing it's definitely one of my favourite days of the year."
School principal Christine Arnold said the students were very engaged in SOCK week and had a great understanding of decision-making.
"We do this every year, these kids have been exposed to these messages for five years now," Ms Arnold said.
She was surprised by the honesty of the students.
"They're honest about when they feel uncomfortable, and if they can keep doing that, regardless of peer pressure, they will be much safer," Ms Arnold said.
"I really think SOCK week does have an impact on our kids, listening to the kids now compared to maybe four years ago."
The SOCK co-ordinators have worked hard to capture the stories of those who have lost loved ones to road crashes, as well as local emergency service volunteers.
Their heart-breaking and eye-opening accounts are available on the Narembeen CRC YouTube channel.
Des Smoker, owner of the Morning Sun Motel and driver of the local school bus, is one who shared the devastating story of losing his 21-year-old son Adrian in 2011.
Mr Smoker said he thought he was dreaming after receiving a call at 4am from St John stating that Adrian had been in an accident, but couldn't be located.
After searching, back and forth communication with emergency services, Mr Smoker returned home in the early hours of the morning, told his family to prepare for the worst and later that day Adrian's death was confirmed by the police.
Adrian and some mates headed out to the farm after having a few drinks, and on the way home, he was a passenger in a vehicle who had spun out and landed upside down in a paddock.
Adrian was thrown from the vehicle.
"He had a good driving record, you'd never expect this would happen to him," Mr Smoker said in the video.
"He knew all the rules, but he didn't obey all the rules.
"I think what happens is we can break rules and get away with it, and then move into a comfortable position and think 'it's OK, it won't happen to me'."
This year, 91 people have been killed on WA roads, which Mr Warner said was far higher than previous years.
Fifty four of these fatalities have occurred on regional roads, with 19 in the Wheatbelt.
For the same period last year (Jan 1 to Jul 2), the Wheatbelt road toll was 7.
The last time the Wheatbelt road toll reached 19 was in 2016, Narembeen's catalyst for SOCK week.
Mr Warner said 80pc of deaths in regional crashes was where a seatbelt wasn't worn.
He said many people in regional and rural areas were highly compliant with seatbelt wearing, however the small subset who choose to not wear a seatbelt are over-represented in road fatalities.
This has prompted the Road Safety Commission to roll out seatbelt detecting cameras.
It's hoped these cameras will provide insights into how often seatbelts aren't being worn and where.
It's a simple fact that those living in regional and rural areas need to drive further, exposing them to more risks on the road.
This can contribute to crashes in the regions being far higher than in metropolitan areas.
Drink driving is one of the biggest factors in deaths on regional roads.
Mr Warner said the attitudes towards drink driving held by young people has led the habit to become socially unacceptable.
"There's still a middle-aged man problem when it comes to drink-driving, that is very clear," he said.
"Those are habits that have been formed decades ago that are hard to shift for people of a certain age.
"It's well ingrained having a drink as part of socialising.
"People in the regions have to travel further, more often, at high speeds, to engage in the normal social interactions that we in the metropolitan area just take for granted."
