Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Livestock Matters forums a big drawcard

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
July 2 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien livestock agent Lachy O'Shea (left), Kojonup, Stephanie Gooch, Rural West, Cherry Tree Pool and Tom Campbell, Coromandel Farms, Gairdner.
Nutrien livestock agent Lachy O'Shea (left), Kojonup, Stephanie Gooch, Rural West, Cherry Tree Pool and Tom Campbell, Coromandel Farms, Gairdner.

More than 300 livestock industry representatives, researchers and producers gathered across two days last week, when the WA Livestock Research Council hosted its annual Livestock Matters forums.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.