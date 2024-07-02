Livestock Matters forums a big drawcard

More than 300 livestock industry representatives, researchers and producers gathered across two days last week, when the WA Livestock Research Council hosted its annual Livestock Matters forums.
The event kicked off at the Kojonup Football Oval on Tuesday, with an early morning run in support of Ben Pettingill's year-long campaign.
Mr Pettingill lost his eyesight when he was 16 years old and is on a mission to run 3249 kilometres this year to honour the 3249 lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.
The first forum, 'Making Sheepish Decisions', was held at Lynley Anderson's farm, Kojonup, on Tuesday.
It was a day of discussion around making the right sheep decisions in current circumstances.
The second forum, 'Making Gains at Manypeaks', which focused on cattle, was hosted by Kent and Michelle Rochester and then Bevan and Rebecca Ravenhill.
From virtual fencing to laser levelling, intensive rotational grazing and innovation in feedbase, this forum had something for ever astute beef producer.
Each day finished by 'talking tough' with Mr Pettingill and his best mate Mike Rolls, who lost both his legs aged 18.
The motivational speakers, better known as Legless and Blind, shared their inspiring story and the importance of talking through the tough times.
