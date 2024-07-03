Farm Weekly
Amanda and Tim back themselves in business

Perri Polson
Perri Polson
July 3 2024 - 2:00pm
Amanda and Tim Walker started their business journey 20 years ago after deciding to build up Yerecoin Traders into a thriving, multipurpose store.
Over 20 years, husband and wife business duo Amanda and Tim Walker have developed three stores and a cafe between Yerecoin, Bindoon and Moora, the most recognisable of which is Yerecoin Traders.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly.

