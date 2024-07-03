Amanda and Tim back themselves in business

Over 20 years, husband and wife business duo Amanda and Tim Walker have developed three stores and a cafe between Yerecoin, Bindoon and Moora, the most recognisable of which is Yerecoin Traders.
Situated on Miling Road, Yerecoin Traders has been a general store since its establishment in the late 1960s.
Mr Walker bought the store in 1999, after his family farm in the area was sold, and a few years later, the couple decided to go all-in on transforming Yerecoin Traders into a focal point of the community.
Ms Walker, who is from Ireland, had settled and was raising a family in Yerecoin, and was eager to use the shop as a way to make a difference in the community.
To this day, Yerecoin Traders still stocks a little bit of everything, but has significantly developed the cafe side of the business, scaled back some of the grocery offerings, and kept the rural supplies.
"We just catered to our customers," Ms Walker said.
"Previously the pub was open in the evening, but there wasn't a daytime social place in our town.
"So we started with a coffee machine and that was really well received," she said.
The coffee machine led to a toasted sandwich maker and then a commercial kitchen with full-time staff, open for breakfast, lunch and catering.
For some customers, breakfast at Yerecoin Traders has become a morning ritual.
Though the town is small, it is social.
"I think it's important in our little towns to have somewhere for people to gather, because it's isolating if all you do is work and you've got no social outlet," Ms Walker said.
"We open at seven o'clock and we usually have the same group of customers every morning.
"They get their coffee and we have a chat.
"It's a nice thing to be a part of, to be honest, it's something I'm proud of within our business," she said.
Yerecoin Traders also hosts a range of events, some of which are held in the evening to extend their hours of customer service.
The Yerecoin Tavern down the street had closed, leaving no place for locals or visitors to catch up or have a meal.
In May, the Yerecoin Traders courtyard was filled each week with diners and woodfired pizza.
The pizza nights have been a popular addition to the store and Ms Walker said there are plans to bring the evenings back on a monthly basis.
A few years down the track from buying Yerecoin Traders, the Walkers decided they needed to diversify their business.
Harking back to the original roots of Yerecoin Traders, the Walkers opened a rural and farm merchandise store, FarmCo in Moora in July, 2020.
"It's a very different business, but I love how we've made community involvement a real core value," Ms Walker said.
In 2022, the couple diversified again, opening The Little Country Store in Bindoon, as well as online.
Gifts and homewares were previously stocked in a small retail section at Yerecoin Traders, but when the retail space arose in Bindoon, Ms Walker saw the opportunity to push the online store and bring it to life in a third location.
The items are chosen with country life in mind - things that are beautiful and practical.
"We took that ethos and when the opportunity came up to open a store we thought 'let's run with it'," Ms Walker said.
Across the three stores, the Walkers employ a team of staff.
Ms Walker has a modern, adaptable, humanistic approach to business and people management, encouraging staff to always learn and upskill on the job.
"We're very much about giving back to our communities and giving people opportunities whether that's through employment, traineeships or mentorships," Ms Walker said.
"We've got a graduate program in farm and rural business that we've been developing to try to get young people into our business.
"We can't talk about sustainability and business longevity when it's just myself and Tim.
"We have to look at what we can bring into the business - young energy and giving people the opportunity to develop a skill set and career path without having to leave the country towns they love living in," she said.
This management approach has kept staff on board for the long run, and at a time where there are challenges in attracting staff rurally, positions at the stores aren't too difficult to fill.
"It's competitive out there and hard to keep staff, so you have to keep them interested," Ms Walker said.
"Learning, training and skill building is something I really push in our team."
An avid learner herself, Ms Walker taught herself everything about business on the job, from books and podcasts, and by taking part in professional development and networking days.
Before coming to WA, Ms Walker was working as a research scientist in animal health.
She learned many skills were transferable from science to business - analysis, problem solving, experimentation and using data.
"I think my parents were a little bit horrified when I gave up my science career to come and run a little shop, but I think it's a skill set which is pretty applicable across the board," she said.
While the three businesses tick along nicely, Ms Walker said it was a difficult time for many across rural and regional WA.
In tough times, she said the only thing you can do is to just keep doing what you're doing and have confidence in yourself.
"The ag season hasn't been off to a great start, and I think there's certainly a low feeling and low mood in business at the moment," Ms Walker said.
"We just keep doing what we do, and do it well.
"Listen to our customers, our customers are a source of insight.
"They know what's going on and from listening to them we know how to respond within the business, or what we need to do to meet their needs.
"Be mindful of those vulnerabilities in your customer base when they do come up," she said.
