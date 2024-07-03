Navigating the pitfalls of grant applications

Applying for a grant is often a misunderstood part of the agricultural and agribusiness funding landscape
The common misconception by businesses is government grants are a readily available source of finance and meeting the eligibility criteria almost guarantees success.
In fact, grants are a highly competitive process where meeting eligibility is just the minimum.
Success lies in building a compelling narrative to ensure your project meets merit-based assessment criteria.
Governments use grants to stimulate growth and expansion in the economy as a whole or at a sub-sector level rather than at the individual business level.
Approved projects will, ideally, create broader economic benefits, bring new technologies or capabilities to an industry or a region, or create new employment opportunities.
Applicants should demonstrate how their project meets these objectives and how it requires government assistance.
They should also consider their application from the funder's perspective and position their project as a "solution to their problem".
How will your project deliver benefits such as boosting local employment, implementing new capabilities, building resilience in food supply chains, improving sustainability outcomes and providing broader community benefits?
The starting point is to understand the basics of eligibility.
It is vital to demonstrate the broader benefits of any grant funding to the local region, State and nation - perhaps through an economic activity analysis - and differentiate the project so the application stands out.
The grant landscape is changing constantly, making it harder for companies to keep up with what is on offer, and what is most suited to their circumstances.
Some State-based government funds offer grants to rural and food manufacturers and processors.
These include WA's Regional Economic Development Grants program, which supports projects that stimulate economic growth and development in regional WA, and the Agrifood and Beverage Voucher Program that offers grants to help small businesses engage business consultants and technical experts.
But the "big game in town" in the grants space is the Federal government's $392 million Industry Growth Program.
This program is aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses to build manufacturing capabilities through commercialisation and growth projects relating to highly innovative and novel products, processes or services.
Projects aligned to post-farmgate value-adding in the agricultural, forestry and fisheries sectors have been identified as a top priority.
Under this program, early-stage commercialisation projects can access grants of between $50,000-$250,000 for initial work, such as feasibility studies and proof of concept research.
Where the concept is at a later stage of development, grants of between $100,000 to $5m are on offer to support the process beyond prototyping up to full-scale commercialisation.
Government grants linked to food manufacturing and agtech ventures are often given top priority.
One successful WA business to benefit from government grant funding is Manjimup's Bendotti Exporters.
The family-owned group processes 10,000 tonnes of locally grown potatoes for its own Bendotti and WA Chip brands, as well as supermarket private labels.
Bendotti was looking to increase its processing capacity and expand into wider Australian distribution of its low-fat French fries, as well as improve the water and energy efficiency of its processing plant.
Earlier this year, Bendotti's expansion plans were boosted by a $1.78m grant from the WA Government, under its Native Forest Transition Plan and associated New Industry Development Grants (NIDG) funding program.
The funds will be used to buy new automated processing equipment, including robotic case packing, energy efficient ovens, and new storage technology, replacing ageing equipment and allowing the plant's employees to be trained in advanced food manufacturing technologies.
The grant will also allow Bendotti to buy 3500 tonnes of additional potatoes from local regional growers, increase its processing capacity by 36 per cent and, with extra storage capabilities, move the plant into full production capacity for the first time, operating 24-hours a day for five days each week.
Not all grants come from government.
For example, companies such as Telstra, Elders and Westpac have all been active in funding new agricultural technology, especially in the big data, Wi-Fi and mobile telecommunications field.
Landcare grants have long-funded rural community and onfarm shelter belts, tree farming, erosion control and soil sustainability projects.
In 2015, Coles launched its Coles Nurture Fund, offering grants of up to $500,000 to help Australian farmers innovate, grow and develop new food products, or to improve the environmental sustainability of their businesses.
Yet obtaining grant funding is not a quick or easy process, and there are many pitfalls.
It can be wise to seek guidance from an adviser, such as RSM.
Even if an applicant receives a grant, it's the beginning of the process, not the end, because they often require matching funds, and these are legally binding agreements where they must account for every dollar spent.
With careful planning and the right advice, grant application pitfalls can be avoided.
A well thought out submission can be compelling and, hopefully, successful.
