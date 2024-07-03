Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Wheatbelt farmers embrace marketing masterclasses

July 3 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wheatbelt farmers embrace marketing masterclasses
Wheatbelt farmers embrace marketing masterclasses

Graingrowers in and around the Merredin and Hyden areas (pictured above), were part of grain marketing workshops last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.