Wheatbelt farmers embrace marketing masterclasses

Graingrowers in and around the Merredin and Hyden areas (pictured above), were part of grain marketing workshops last week.
The farmers, interested in understanding more about grain marketing, participated in the half-day workshops organised by GrainGrowers Limited and conducted by Market Check.
Guest speakers provided growers with various tools, market insights and solutions to grain marketing requirements and risk management plans.
The workshops delivered a convenient A to Z of grain marketing, delivering a range of resources and useful information for growers and with experts available to answer any questions.
A total of 10 workshops are scheduled across WA, Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia from early June to early July.
