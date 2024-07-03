Industry seeks extension to eID rollout

The rollout of mandatory electronic identification (eID) in sheep is on the horizon, but livestock industry representatives have urged State government to consider delaying part of the plan.
Under the current implementation plan, sheep and goats born prior to January 1, 2025 require an eID tag to depart a property from July 1, 2026.
Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore wrote a letter to WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis in April, requesting this implementation date be pushed out by two years to July 1, 2028.
He said the addition of an eID tag at over $2 each inflicted unnecessary cost burden on an industry in dire circumstances and offered no traceability benefit for the vast majority of livestock.
"What we are asking for is that any sheep, with an existing compliant visual tag, should not need to have an eID tag added prior to July 2028," Mr Patmore said.
"Putting an electronic tag in a sheep - that already has a perfectly good visual tag - just so it can be processed a couple of days later has no benefit to traceability whatsoever."
Mr Patmore said "this would be a good way to reduce farm costs for industry at no cost to the government".
"Now is not the time to impose extra costs on the industry given a lot of sheep in the saleyards aren't bringing enough money to cover the cost of the sale and freight, let alone the cost of breeding that sheep," he said.
Ms Jarvis said at this stage she was not considering a further extension.
"While I appreciate the difficulties in the sheep industry currently, the commitment has been made across all jurisdictions to ensure improved traceability for sheep and goats through the implementation of mandatory eID," Ms Jarvis said.
"In August 2023, I asked the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to undertake further consultation with industry on the eID implementation timeline for WA, particularly given the market conditions at the time.
""As a result of this consultation, I extended the timeline for full eID implementation by 18 months to July 1, 2026.
"This means that producers will only need to eID-tag newborns from January 1, 2025 onward.
"Visually tagged livestock born prior to this date do not require eID tags unless departing a property from July 1, 2026 onward."
